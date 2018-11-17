Eric Clapton Goes Claymation For Brand New Video

The project marks the guitarist's first full-length Christmas album, which he co-produced with Simon Climie and features one of his own illustrations of Santa Claus on the record's cover.

"Before this became a Christmas album," Clapton explains, "there was an intention of doing a straight, normal studio album...and then it started to morph into the Christmas thing, and I think at that point it started to become a reality; and, for me, I've done something I'm really proud of, that I really believe in."

"Happy Xmas" recently topped the US Holiday Album charts when the project debuted at No. 1 on the seasonal chart, which is published weekly from mid-October through early January each year. Watch the video - here.