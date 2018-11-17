Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

According to Billboard, the song re-enters the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 33 through a combination of digital sales and streaming gains to achieve the rare feat of a third appearance on the chart.

The achievement sees "Rhapsody" score three separate Hot 100 runs in three different decades: the song previously reached No. 9 in 1976 and hit No. 2 in 1992 amid the success of its inclusion in the "Wayne's World" film.

The rare third US chart occurrence has previously achieved by only Prince's "1999", Michael Jackson's "Thriller", and a number of seasonal songs including Christmas tracks.

Queen's hit single news follows word that the companion soundtrack to "Bohemian Rhapsody" has delivered the band their highest-charting US album in almost four decades, as the set climbs to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in its third week. Watch the classic video for the song - here.