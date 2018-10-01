Chevelle Open Archives For New Rarities Album

Chevelle have announced that they will be releasing a brand new album of rarities and b-sides that will be called "12 Bloody Spies" and is set to hit stores on October 26th.

Part of the pre-order includes an unlock of the single "Sleep Walking Elite." The track was originally recorded by the band during their sessions for 2007's "Vena Sera".

According to the announcement, the album spans everything from an acoustic version of "Sleep Apnea" off 2009's "Sci-Fi Crimes" to an unearthed bonus track off the now-classic "Wonder What's Next "entitled "Until You're Reformed" and "A Miracle" recorded as a bonus track for The North Corridor in 2016.

Tracklisting

1. A Miracle

2. Sleep Walking Elite

3. In Debt To The Earth

4. Sleep Apnea (Acoustic Version)

5. The Clincher (Version 103)

6. Fizgig

7. Glimpse of the Con

8. Indifference

9. Until You're Reformed

10. The Gist

11. Delivery

12. Leto's Headache





Related Stories

Chevelle Announce U.S. Summer Headline Tour

More Chevelle News

Share this article



