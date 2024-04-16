Chevelle Reveal 2024 Summer Tour Plans

(Atom Splitter) Chevelle will be heading back out on the road this summer. In addition to appearances at Incarceration and Rock Fest, the band will embark on a headline run that kicks off July 21 in Omaha and runs through August 10 in Madison. Tigercub will serve as support.

The general on-sale is set for this Friday, April 19 at 10am local time. Chevelle are revealed that they are working hard on new music, with more details forthcoming. Stay tuned.

Over the course of their career, the Chicago rockers Chevelle have generated nearly half-a-billion streams, notched seven No. 1 hits, and sold out shows worldwide. Their catalog spans the double-platinum Wonder What's Next, which boasts the double-platinum smash "The Red" and the platinum hit "Send The Pain Below." This Type of Thinking (Could Do Us In) attained platinum status, while Vena Sera was certified gold. Chevelle have landed four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, including Sci-Fi Crimes [2009], Hats Off to the Bull [2011], La Gárgola [2014], and The North Corridor [2016]. The latter two each captured the #1 slot on the Top Rock Albums Chart.

CHEVELLE ON TOUR:

WITH TIGERCUB:

7/19 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*

7/20 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest*

7/21 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

7/23 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

7/24 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

7/26 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

7/27 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

7/28 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co.

7/30 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit Asheville

7/31 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

8/2 - Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

8/3 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

8/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

8/6 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

8/8 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

8/9 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

8/10 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

9/28 - Louisville, KTY - Louder Than Life*

*Festival Date // No Tigercub

