Chevelle Reveal 2024 Summer Tour Plans

(Atom Splitter) Chevelle will be heading back out on the road this summer. In addition to appearances at Incarceration and Rock Fest, the band will embark on a headline run that kicks off July 21 in Omaha and runs through August 10 in Madison. Tigercub will serve as support.
The general on-sale is set for this Friday, April 19 at 10am local time. Chevelle are revealed that they are working hard on new music, with more details forthcoming. Stay tuned.
Over the course of their career, the Chicago rockers Chevelle have generated nearly half-a-billion streams, notched seven No. 1 hits, and sold out shows worldwide. Their catalog spans the double-platinum Wonder What's Next, which boasts the double-platinum smash "The Red" and the platinum hit "Send The Pain Below." This Type of Thinking (Could Do Us In) attained platinum status, while Vena Sera was certified gold. Chevelle have landed four Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, including Sci-Fi Crimes [2009], Hats Off to the Bull [2011], La Gárgola [2014], and The North Corridor [2016]. The latter two each captured the #1 slot on the Top Rock Albums Chart.
CHEVELLE ON TOUR:
WITH TIGERCUB:
7/19 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*
7/20 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest*
7/21 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
7/23 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
7/24 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
7/26 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage
7/27 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre
7/28 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co.
7/30 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit Asheville
7/31 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach
8/2 - Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
8/3 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
8/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
8/6 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks
8/8 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
8/9 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
8/10 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
9/28 - Louisville, KTY - Louder Than Life*
*Festival Date // No Tigercub
Chevelle and Three Days Grace Teaming For Fall Tour
Pantera, Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup
Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange Launching Arena Tour
Rock Hall Nominees To Be Announced On American Idol- Clutch and Rival Sons Announce The Two-Headed Beast Tour- more
Dance Gavin Dance Part Ways With Frontman Tilian Pearson- Prong Rock Rush Classic 'Working Man' In New Video- more
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Ross Valory - All of the Above
Rock Hall Nominees To Be Announced On American Idol
Clutch and Rival Sons Announce The Two-Headed Beast Tour
Converge Postpone Tour Following Kurt Ballou Hospitalization
Underoath Announce The 20th Anniversary Tour
Chevelle Reveal 2024 Summer Tour Plans
Boys Like Girls Recruit Grayscale For 2024 Headline Tour
Jinjer Preview Live In Los Angeles With 'Pisces' Video
Frank Turner To Attempt The World Record For Most Shows Played In Different Cities In 24 Hours