Chevelle and Three Days Grace Teaming For Fall Tour

Tour poster

(Live Nation) Chevelle and Three Days Grace have announced that they are teaming up for a 2023 co-headline tour coming this fall featuring special guest Loathe.

Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on September 8 at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem making stops across the U.S in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on October 14.



TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning Tuesday, May 30. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 2 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com



CHEVELLE AND THREE DAYS GRACE 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 08 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Sat Sep 09 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Tue Sep 12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wed Sep 13 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tue Sep 14 - Huber Heights, OH - The Rose Music Center

Sun Sep 17 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Showroom

Tue Sep 19 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Sep 20 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Thu Sep 21 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theater

Sat Sep 23 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Sep 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Tue Sep 26 - Nampa (Boise), ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Thu Sep 28 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - BECU Live

Fri Sep 29 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Mon Oct 02 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Tue Oct 03 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Wed Oct 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Oct 06 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat Oct 07 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

Tue Oct 10 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed Oct 11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Thu Oct 12 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphithea

Related Stories

Pantera, Corey Taylor, Rob Zombie Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

Korn Tour Bus Hit By Gunfire

Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange Launching Arena Tour

The Brethren Deliver 'Chevelle'

More Chevelle News