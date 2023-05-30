Chevelle and Three Days Grace Teaming For Fall Tour

(Live Nation) Chevelle and Three Days Grace have announced that they are teaming up for a 2023 co-headline tour coming this fall featuring special guest Loathe.
Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on September 8 at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem making stops across the U.S in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more before wrapping up in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on October 14.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning Tuesday, May 30. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 2 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com
CHEVELLE AND THREE DAYS GRACE 2023 TOUR DATES:
Fri Sep 08 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
Sat Sep 09 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Tue Sep 12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Wed Sep 13 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Tue Sep 14 - Huber Heights, OH - The Rose Music Center
Sun Sep 17 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Showroom
Tue Sep 19 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Wed Sep 20 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Thu Sep 21 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theater
Sat Sep 23 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Sun Sep 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Tue Sep 26 - Nampa (Boise), ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Thu Sep 28 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - BECU Live
Fri Sep 29 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Mon Oct 02 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Tue Oct 03 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Wed Oct 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri Oct 06 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat Oct 07 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
Tue Oct 10 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Wed Oct 11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Thu Oct 12 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphithea
