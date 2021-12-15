Korn have announced that they will be launching a U.S. arena tour next spring to promote their forthcoming album, "Requiem", that will also feature their special guests Chevelle and Code Orange.
The 19-date tour is set to kick off on March 4th in Springfield, MO at the JQH Arena and will be concluding on April 1st in Wichita, KS at the INTRUST Bank Arena.
Prior to the trek, Korn will also be playing a special mini tour with System Of A Down, Helmet and Russian Circles that will include shows in San Diego, Phoenix and two nights in Los Angeles. See the dates below:
Upcoming Live Dates
Korn Celebrate Album Announcement With New Video
Korn Offshoot Breaking In A Sequence Release New Song 'Twine'
Korn Tour Shakeup After Frontman Tests Positive For Covid-19
Korn Postpone Show At Last Minute Due To Positive Covid Test
Gene Simmons Addresses Canceled KISS Residency- Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange Launching Arena Tour- Robert Plant- more
Guns N' Roses To Expand Use Your Illusion Albums Says Slash- Foo Fighters Member Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital- Led Zeppelin- more
Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming- Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves American Tour- more
Metallica Launch Their Own Version Of Clue- Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- Tim McGraw- more
Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers