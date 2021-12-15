Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange Launching Arena Tour

Tour poster

Korn have announced that they will be launching a U.S. arena tour next spring to promote their forthcoming album, "Requiem", that will also feature their special guests Chevelle and Code Orange.

The 19-date tour is set to kick off on March 4th in Springfield, MO at the JQH Arena and will be concluding on April 1st in Wichita, KS at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

Prior to the trek, Korn will also be playing a special mini tour with System Of A Down, Helmet and Russian Circles that will include shows in San Diego, Phoenix and two nights in Los Angeles. See the dates below:



Upcoming Live Dates



Korn, System of a Down, Helmet, Russian Circles

Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange

1/31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center2/1 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena2/4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium2/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium3/4 - Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena3/5 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center3/7 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum3/8 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center3/10 - Knoxville, TN @ University of Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena3/11 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex3/13 - Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena3/15 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center3/16 - Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center3/19 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena3/20 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center3/22 - Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena3/23 - Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center3/25 - Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center3/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center3/28 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena3/29 - Madison, WI @ The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center3/31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center4/1 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

