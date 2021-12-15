.

Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange Launching Arena Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 12-15-2021

Korn have announced that they will be launching a U.S. arena tour next spring to promote their forthcoming album, "Requiem", that will also feature their special guests Chevelle and Code Orange.

The 19-date tour is set to kick off on March 4th in Springfield, MO at the JQH Arena and will be concluding on April 1st in Wichita, KS at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

Prior to the trek, Korn will also be playing a special mini tour with System Of A Down, Helmet and Russian Circles that will include shows in San Diego, Phoenix and two nights in Los Angeles. See the dates below:

Upcoming Live Dates

Korn, System of a Down, Helmet, Russian Circles


1/31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
2/1 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
2/4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
2/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange


3/4 - Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena
3/5 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
3/7 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
3/8 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
3/10 - Knoxville, TN @ University of Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
3/11 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
3/13 - Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
3/15 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
3/16 - Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center
3/19 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
3/20 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
3/22 - Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
3/23 - Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
3/25 - Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
3/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
3/28 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
3/29 - Madison, WI @ The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
3/31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
4/1 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

