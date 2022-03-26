.

Korn Tour Bus Hit By Gunfire

Michael Angulia | 03-25-2022

Korn Promo photo
Promo photo

One of the tour buses being used on Korn's current North American tour with Chevelle was hit by gunfire outside a hotel in Davenport, IA on Thursday night (March 24), according to TMZ.

The tour was in town for their show on Friday night and a single bullet hole was discovered in the bus, which was unoccupied at the time of the shooting, according to the report.

TMZ says that "a source familiar with the situation" told them that the bullet was found in the cabin of the bus, after it has pierced the exterior wall of the vehicle.

There is no confirmation if the tour bus was one that has been used by Korn, another band on the trek, or by crew.

