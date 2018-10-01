|
Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Free Bird' Video
(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are streaming video of their 1973 classic, "Free Bird", from the newly-released package "Live In Atlantic City." The project captures the band's June 23, 2006 appearance on the VH1 series "Decades Rock Live!", where they were joined by guests 3 Doors Down, Hank Williams Jr. and American Idol singer Bo Bice.
