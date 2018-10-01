News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Eagles Announce Spring Tour

10-01-2018
Eagles

(hennemusic) The Eagles have announced dates for a spring 2019 tour of the UK and Europe. The month-long run will open in Antwerp, Belgium on May 26 and wrap up with a series of UK concerts and a July 6 event in Dublin, Ireland.

Word of the 2019 dates comes on the heels of the group's news about a November 2 release of a career-spanning box set collection entitled "Legacy."

The 12CD/DVD/Blu-ray package presents all seven of the California band's studio albums, three live albums, and a compilation of singles and b-sides alongside a pair of concert films: 1994's "Hell Freezes Over" on DVD and 2005's "Farewell Tour: Live From Melbourne" on Blu-ray.

The group's four US No. 1 albums - 1975's "One Of These Night", 1976's "Hotel California", 1979's "The Long Run" and 2007's "The Long Road Out Of Eden" - are accompanied by a "Singles And B-Sides" disc that delivers the Eagles' debut 1972 single, "Take It Easy", edits of "One Of These Nights" and "Take It To The Limit" and other hits as well as non-album tunes like "Get You In The Mood."

A 15LP version of "Legacy" - which presents all of the music from the CD box without the video content - marks the vinyl debut of the 2000 "Millenium Concert" release and the long-awaited return to vinyl of 1980's "Eagles Live" after being out-of-print for decades. Read more and see the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Eagles Announce Spring Tour

The Eagles Announce Expansive Career-Spanning Box Set

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time

Eagles' Joe Walsh Recruits Don Henley, James Taylor For VetsAid Concert

Rolling Stones, The Eagles Top Rock Concert Draws In 2018

Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond

Jesse Hughes Added To Rock Against MS Benefit Concert

Eagles Launch 2018 North American Tour

Eagles Legend Glenn Frey's Career Celebrated With Box Set

Eagles Add Another New Date Due To High Demand

More Eagles News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin On Stairway To Retrial In Infringement Case- Machine Head Future Uncertain As Members Leave Band- The Eagles Announce Spring Tour- more

Ace Frehley Wants To Be In KISS Farewell Tour- Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning Collection- Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering- more

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute- Allman Brothers Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery- Elton John Adds New Leg To Farewell Tour - more

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour- Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle- Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin On Stairway To Retrial In Infringement Case

Machine Head Future Uncertain As Members Leave Band

The Eagles Announce Spring Tour

Dave Matthews Band Announce Fall Arena Tour Dates

Chevelle Open Archives For New Rarities Album

Unearth Stream New Single and Set Album Release

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Free Bird' Video

Brant Bjork Releases 'Too Many Chiefs' Video

Atreyu Release Their 'Craziest Video Ever'

Singled Out: Greg Hawks' One Light

Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour

Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning His Collection

Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All

Slipknot Invite Fans To Video Casting Call For 20th Anniversary

Beatles Stream Multiple Versions Of Song From White Album Reissues

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.