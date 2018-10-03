Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour

Papa Roach have announced that they and Asking Alexandra will be hitting the road early next year with Shinedown on the U.S. leg of the band's Attention Attention World Tour.

The tour news comes as Papa Roach also advised fans that they will be releasing a brand new video this Friday, October 5th, for a new track from their forthcoming album.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix had this to say, "The new album is full of fresh Papa Roach. It's really inspiring - to be continuing our musical momentum and dropping new music so soon after the release of our last album. We're so proud of the progression we've been experiencing, and I promise you it's just the beginning."

ATTENTION! ATTENTION! WORLD TOUR

Feb 20, 2019 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

Feb 22, 2019 - Fayetteville, NC - Crown Complez

Feb 23, 2019 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Coliseum

Feb 24, 2019 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstone Arena

Feb 26, 2019 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center

Feb 28, 2019 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Fieldhouse

Mar 1, 2019 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

Mar 2, 2019 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Mar 5, 2019 - Youngtown, OH - Covelli Center

Mar 7, 2018 - Ft. Wayne, IN - War Memorial Coliseum

Mar 8, 2019 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Mar 9, 2019 - Green Bay, WI - Brown County Arena

Mar 11, 2019 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Mar 12, 2019 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

Mar 15, 2019 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Center

Mar 16, 2019 - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center

Mar 17, 2019 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz

Mar 19, 2019 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Arena

Mar 20, 2019 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Gardens

Mar 23, 2019 - Tuscon, AZ - Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium





