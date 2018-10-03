News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour

10-03-2018
Papa Roach

Papa Roach have announced that they and Asking Alexandra will be hitting the road early next year with Shinedown on the U.S. leg of the band's Attention Attention World Tour.

The tour news comes as Papa Roach also advised fans that they will be releasing a brand new video this Friday, October 5th, for a new track from their forthcoming album.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix had this to say, "The new album is full of fresh Papa Roach. It's really inspiring - to be continuing our musical momentum and dropping new music so soon after the release of our last album. We're so proud of the progression we've been experiencing, and I promise you it's just the beginning."

ATTENTION! ATTENTION! WORLD TOUR
Feb 20, 2019 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
Feb 22, 2019 - Fayetteville, NC - Crown Complez
Feb 23, 2019 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Coliseum
Feb 24, 2019 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstone Arena
Feb 26, 2019 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center
Feb 28, 2019 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Fieldhouse
Mar 1, 2019 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
Mar 2, 2019 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Mar 5, 2019 - Youngtown, OH - Covelli Center
Mar 7, 2018 - Ft. Wayne, IN - War Memorial Coliseum
Mar 8, 2019 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Mar 9, 2019 - Green Bay, WI - Brown County Arena
Mar 11, 2019 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Mar 12, 2019 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
Mar 15, 2019 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Center
Mar 16, 2019 - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center
Mar 17, 2019 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz
Mar 19, 2019 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Arena
Mar 20, 2019 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Gardens
Mar 23, 2019 - Tuscon, AZ - Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium


