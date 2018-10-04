News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Megadeth Icon To Receive Hometown Honor

10-04-2018
Megadeth

(hennemusic) Megadeth bassist and cofounder David Ellefson will be honored in his hometown of Jackson, MN, with a declaration of a ceremonial annual holiday in his honor.

"David Ellefson Day" will kick off on Tuesday, October 9 with a ceremony at the bassist's alma mater, Jackson High School, where Jackson Mayor Wayne Walter will officially declare October 9 as "David Ellefson Day."

Currently the middle of his "Basstory" world tour, Ellefson will also perform a special variation of his touring performance to the student body and gathered local attendees and media.

The event in Jackson will be the official announcement of the formation of the David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation, a charitable foundation which will help put instruments into the hands of underprivileged and deserving youth, as well as underfunded public-school music programs, starting with a donation of items to the Jackson Public Schools of donated gear from Jackson Guitar, EVH Amps, Hartke, and more.

Ellefson left Jackson in the early 80s to move to Los Angeles, where he met former Metallica guitarist Dave Mustaine and the pair co-founded Megadeth.

"I grew up in Jackson, and the music program at the High School was so instrumental to the fundamentals of my music education, and, really, served as a huge part of the foundation that I would build my career on," says Ellefson. "So it is a tremendous honor to not only be able to be honored by my hometown in such an incredible fashion, but to be able to give back, and hopefully help inspire the dreams of the next generation of musicians." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


