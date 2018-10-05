|
Gwar Get Animated For Viking Death Machine
10-05-2018
Gwar have released a new animated music video for their track "Viking Death Machine,"' which comes from the band's latest studio album "The Blood of Gods."
Blothar had this to say about the Makinita Silva created animated video, "Humans, are you ready to ride the 'Viking Death Machine'? Our latest video is a faithful animated schlockumentary depicting my harrowing, blood-drenched defeat of the Load Warriors and the other denizens of Saturday morning raceway hijinx, including all of my fellow bandmates in Gwar.
"I am delighted to take my rightful place as the King of Cartoon Violence, and champion of the first annual Suck-It-Up-Butter Cup! Watch the video now! It'll make you sh*t." Watch it here.
