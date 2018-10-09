News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Donnie Vie Reveals New Single 'I Could Save The World'

10-09-2018
Donnie Vie

Original Enuff Z'nuff frontman and chief songwriter Donnie Vie is streaming his brand new solo single "I Could Save The World", a track from his forthcoming album "Beautiful Things".

The crowdfunded album is set to be released in November via Pledge Music and the album artwork features photos of the fans who took part in the campaign. Donnie had this to say: "With the help of you, my brothers and sisters, contributions will be applied directly to the source of what it takes to create and produce a great quality record, while at the same time, all of us being hands on and connected throughout the process as its being made. For your contributions, there's a list of things I can offer in return besides a personal guarantee of 100% satisfaction of the results."

The album features a number of musicians including Donnie's former Enuff Z'nuff bandmate John Monaco, along with Paul Gilbert, Roger Joseph Manning, Jr., Matt Walker, Ed Breckenfeld, Jonny Polonsky, Casey McDonough, Phil Angotti, Jay O'Rourke, Alton Smith, and Mike LaPond. Check out the new song here.


Related Stories


Donnie Vie Reveals New Single 'I Could Save The World'

More Donnie Vie News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online- Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover- more

Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery- Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online- Metallica's Full Austin City Limits Fest Set Streaming Online- Tantric Singled Out- more

Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff- Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day- Eagles Heading Down Under- more

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes- Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video- Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online

Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover

Led Zeppelin Icon Jimmy Page's CBS TV Appearance Now Streaming

We Came As Romans Announce Promise Me Tribute Show To Kyle

Lindsey Buckingham Rocks Fleetwood Mac Classics At Festival

Tom Petty Box Set Makes Top 10 Chart Debut

Chris Cornell Statute Unveiled In Seattle

Donnie Vie Reveals New Single 'I Could Save The World'

Singled Out: Eric McFadden's If I Die Today

Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery

Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online

Metallica's Full Austin City Limits Fest Set Streaming Online

Singled Out: Tantric's Letting Go

Rush Expanding Hemispheres For 40th Anniversary

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Live First For Band

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.