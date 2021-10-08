Donnie Vie Releasing Extensive Box Set and New Single

(Michael Brandvold Marketing) Enuff Z'nuff cofounder Donnie Vie has announced that they will be releasing a new single called "Party Time" on October 15th, followed by a solo career spanning box set on October 22nd.
We were sent the following details: The "Party Time" song and upcoming video both contain Chip Znuff, which has brought the two together for the first time working together in 8 years. Full details of everything included in the box set can be found below. Donnie Vie recently collaborated with Howard Stern on a recording of Howard's song Bang O Clock.
Donnie Vie talking about his new box set "The Donnie Vie Collection", "This is a collection of the 5 studio records I've released as a solo artist. And a 6th record worth of new, unreleased songs that are snatched right out of my home studio demo collection. They may not be all dressed up in fancy wrappers but they taste the same. If you are already a Donnie Vie fan you will appreciate these all being rounded up and put on one new, modern format listening medium, being flash drive ( which also doubles as a VIP laminate to be used at my upcoming live concerts for meet 'n' greets), as some of these records aren't easy to find. Plus, you'll also really love these new songs that you've never heard, including the new single and video " Party Time". If I do say so myself this is a very cool thing to have as I enjoyed listening to it myself. Thank you my sisters and brothers, and I'll be seeing y'all real soon."
Continuing, Donnie added, "I literally have no idea how many songs I've written or even how many things I've released with and without Enuff Z'Nuff, because it's all about going on to the next thing as I finish the last. When I send it in, I'm finished with it and it's all yours. In fact, there are actually songs I've only sung or listened to one time throughout the collection of all my records; that's how many there are, and my policy that stands to this very day is, if it isn't as good or better than my last it goes back into the pantry to possibly be used to season some other future creation. That is why my fans love me as much as they do, cuz I love them enuff to serve them something special each time I cook for them. It's all about the fans. They are truly all that matters in this craft, or at least in my world. They never let me down so I never do to them. Now if we can only get about 20 million more of them we could change the world."
Box Set Details
ALBUMS
Party Time
Party time MP3 Single
Party Time MP4 Video Release
Beautiful Things
01 - Beautiful Things
02 - Plain Jane
03 - Breaking Me Down
04 - I Could Save The World
05 - Fly
06 - Tender Lights
07 - I'll Surrender
08 - Whatever
09 - Fallin' Through The Pages
10 - Back From The Blue
11 - Instant Karma (First Mix Bonus - Unreleased)
Album artwork from original release
Extra Strength
01 - Heaven Or Hell
02 - Missing You
03 - Strength
04 - In Crowd
05 - Hollywood Ya
06 - The World Is A Gutter
07 - Goodbye
08 - It's No Good
09 - In My Life
10 - Mother's Eyes
11 - Long Way To Go
12 - Blue Island
13 - The Way Home
14 - Time To Let You Go
15 - Baby Loves You
New album artwork designed by Lee Stokes and Donnie Vie
Just Enuff
01 - Spider Web
02 - Better Days
03 - Forever
04 - Jesus In Drag
05 - Wintergreen Eyes
06 - I'll Go On
07 - Alice In A Jam
08 - Don't Bring Me Down
09 - That's What Love Is
10 - Night Of Day
11 - Blowin' Kisses In The Wind
12 - Wasting Time
13 - Yesterday (Bonus Cover)
New album artwork designed by Lee Stokes and Donnie Vie
Wrapped Around My Middle Finger
01 - Wrapped Around My Middle Finger
02 - Wunderland
03 - Lisa
04 - Daddy's Girl
05 - Now Ya Know
06 - No Escape
07 - Lil Wonder
08 - Flames Of Love
09 - Rattle On
10 - I Won't Let You Down
11 - Lollipop
New album artwork designed by Lee Stokes and Donnie Vie
The White Album
Cd One
01 - I Wanna Do It To You
02 - Handy Dandy
03 - For Your Pleasure
04 - Happy Days
05 - Crash and Burn
06 - Light Shine On
07 - Better Love Next Time
08 - My Love
09 - When Will You Love Me Again
10 - Haunted
11 - Unforsaken
12 - Victory (Bonus)
Cd Two
01 - 25 Or 6 To 4 (Chicago Cover)
02 - You're My Favorite Thing To Do
03 - Almost Home
04 - Imagine (John Lennon Cover)
05 - Angel Eyes
06 - Without You
07 - Big Brother
08 - Freaky Deaky
New album artwork designed by Lee Stokes and Donnie Vie
Guilt N' Shame - International Jagoffs
01 - Hay Is For Horses
02 - Pickin' Cotton
03 - Bobbin' For Apples
04 - Toilet Paper Roses
05 - Butterface Love
06 - Hepatitis C
07 - Greyhound Bus To Heaven
08 - Wild Turkey
09 - Commando
10 - U A**hole U (Bonus Track)
Original album artwork designed by Lee Stokes and Donnie Vie
The Donnie Vie Party Pack
01 - Party Time
02 - Already Gone (New Song)
03 - Blowin' With The Wind (New Song)
04 - Gravity Always Wins (New Song)
05 - Protected - Demo
06 - Nothin' To Lose (New Song)
07 - Diana
08 - Under & Over (New Song)
09 - Better Love Next Time (Alternate Version)
10 - Strangers In My Head (New Version)
11 - Whatever (Demo)
12 - Icicle (New revised song)
13 - I Could Save The World (Demo)
14 - Troublemaker
15 - Mrs Vandevelde
16 - Here It Comes (New Song)
17 - Instant Karma (Video Mix Edition)
18 - Falling Through The Pages (Demo)
19 - Breaking Me Down (Demo)
20 - All My Favorite Things (Official single)
21 - All My Favorite Things (Bonus - Early Mix - Unreleased)
New album artwork designed by Lee Stokes and Donnie Vie
VIDEOS
All Alone
All My Favorite Things (Official Video)
Beautiful Things (Official Video)~
Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon and Garfunkel Cover)
Home Tonight - Experimenting with Backing Tracks (Lockdown Edition)
Fly High Michelle (Acoustic and Intimate)
Goodbye
Hollywood Ya
How Are You (Lockdown Performance)
I Could Never Be Without You
Imagine (John Lennon Cover)
In my lIfe (Beatles Cover)
Innocence
Instant Karma (Official Video)
All My Favorite Things (Intimate Performance)
Loser Of The World
Message Of Love
My Dear Dream
My Love
Party Time (First Video Draft - Original Version of Song)
Party Time (Sports Edition - Original Version Of Song)
Right By Your Side
Smokin' Hot Lollipop (Official Video)
Someday
Strength
Tender Lights
These Daze
Valentine's Day
Victory (Demo)
You're My Favorite Thing To Do
Stand By Me (Alternate Video)
Be My Baby (Ronettes Cover)
Space 2018 Live - "New Thing" & "Still Have Tonight"
Guilt N'Shame - Selected Videos
Christmas - Oh Holy Night
Christmas - 12 Days Of Christmas
Zoom Call
A 15 minute Zoom call with Donnie Vie. A 1:1 Chat about anything you feel like.
Rare Vinyl Single
A 7" 45rpm vinyl of the original "Party Time" song, with cover displaying fan submitted photos, the B-side is the lockdown released "All My Favourite Things", and a signed lyric sheet of both songs
Signed USB Flashdrive
A credit card size USB release that doubles as a VIP Pass to meet Donnie for free at future concerts. Autographed by Donnie.
Albums
Albums that are out of print, hard to get a hold of, or expensive if purchased second hand. A new albums worth of material with 21 songs including 8 new songs, Beautiful Things demos, released singles and alternate versions
Artwork
As Donnie has never really been overly impressed with the album covers, Donnie and his artist friend of many years Lee Stokes got to work on re-creating something more fitting to Donnie's tastes.
Party Time
The digital version of the "Party Time" song, and the extended 4 minutes 51 version of the Batman 66 themed music video. Containing the real Batman, and filmed on location at Klairmont Kollections in Chicago.
Music Videos
A cool collection Of Donnie's favorite renditions of his own works and selected covers
