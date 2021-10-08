Donnie Vie Releasing Extensive Box Set and New Single

(Michael Brandvold Marketing) Enuff Z'nuff cofounder Donnie Vie has announced that they will be releasing a new single called "Party Time" on October 15th, followed by a solo career spanning box set on October 22nd.

We were sent the following details: The "Party Time" song and upcoming video both contain Chip Znuff, which has brought the two together for the first time working together in 8 years. Full details of everything included in the box set can be found below. Donnie Vie recently collaborated with Howard Stern on a recording of Howard's song Bang O Clock.



Donnie Vie talking about his new box set "The Donnie Vie Collection", "This is a collection of the 5 studio records I've released as a solo artist. And a 6th record worth of new, unreleased songs that are snatched right out of my home studio demo collection. They may not be all dressed up in fancy wrappers but they taste the same. If you are already a Donnie Vie fan you will appreciate these all being rounded up and put on one new, modern format listening medium, being flash drive ( which also doubles as a VIP laminate to be used at my upcoming live concerts for meet 'n' greets), as some of these records aren't easy to find. Plus, you'll also really love these new songs that you've never heard, including the new single and video " Party Time". If I do say so myself this is a very cool thing to have as I enjoyed listening to it myself. Thank you my sisters and brothers, and I'll be seeing y'all real soon."

Continuing, Donnie added, "I literally have no idea how many songs I've written or even how many things I've released with and without Enuff Z'Nuff, because it's all about going on to the next thing as I finish the last. When I send it in, I'm finished with it and it's all yours. In fact, there are actually songs I've only sung or listened to one time throughout the collection of all my records; that's how many there are, and my policy that stands to this very day is, if it isn't as good or better than my last it goes back into the pantry to possibly be used to season some other future creation. That is why my fans love me as much as they do, cuz I love them enuff to serve them something special each time I cook for them. It's all about the fans. They are truly all that matters in this craft, or at least in my world. They never let me down so I never do to them. Now if we can only get about 20 million more of them we could change the world."



Box Set Details



ALBUMS

Party Time

Party time MP3 Single

Party Time MP4 Video Release

Beautiful Things

01 - Beautiful Things

02 - Plain Jane

03 - Breaking Me Down

04 - I Could Save The World

05 - Fly

06 - Tender Lights

07 - I'll Surrender

08 - Whatever

09 - Fallin' Through The Pages

10 - Back From The Blue

11 - Instant Karma (First Mix Bonus - Unreleased)

Album artwork from original release

Extra Strength

01 - Heaven Or Hell

02 - Missing You

03 - Strength

04 - In Crowd

05 - Hollywood Ya

06 - The World Is A Gutter

07 - Goodbye

08 - It's No Good

09 - In My Life

10 - Mother's Eyes

11 - Long Way To Go

12 - Blue Island

13 - The Way Home

14 - Time To Let You Go

15 - Baby Loves You

New album artwork designed by Lee Stokes and Donnie Vie

Just Enuff

01 - Spider Web

02 - Better Days

03 - Forever

04 - Jesus In Drag

05 - Wintergreen Eyes

06 - I'll Go On

07 - Alice In A Jam

08 - Don't Bring Me Down

09 - That's What Love Is

10 - Night Of Day

11 - Blowin' Kisses In The Wind

12 - Wasting Time

13 - Yesterday (Bonus Cover)

New album artwork designed by Lee Stokes and Donnie Vie

Wrapped Around My Middle Finger

01 - Wrapped Around My Middle Finger

02 - Wunderland

03 - Lisa

04 - Daddy's Girl

05 - Now Ya Know

06 - No Escape

07 - Lil Wonder

08 - Flames Of Love

09 - Rattle On

10 - I Won't Let You Down

11 - Lollipop

New album artwork designed by Lee Stokes and Donnie Vie

The White Album

Cd One

01 - I Wanna Do It To You

02 - Handy Dandy

03 - For Your Pleasure

04 - Happy Days

05 - Crash and Burn

06 - Light Shine On

07 - Better Love Next Time

08 - My Love

09 - When Will You Love Me Again

10 - Haunted

11 - Unforsaken

12 - Victory (Bonus)

Cd Two

01 - 25 Or 6 To 4 (Chicago Cover)

02 - You're My Favorite Thing To Do

03 - Almost Home

04 - Imagine (John Lennon Cover)

05 - Angel Eyes

06 - Without You

07 - Big Brother

08 - Freaky Deaky

New album artwork designed by Lee Stokes and Donnie Vie

Guilt N' Shame - International Jagoffs

01 - Hay Is For Horses

02 - Pickin' Cotton

03 - Bobbin' For Apples

04 - Toilet Paper Roses

05 - Butterface Love

06 - Hepatitis C

07 - Greyhound Bus To Heaven

08 - Wild Turkey

09 - Commando

10 - U A**hole U (Bonus Track)

Original album artwork designed by Lee Stokes and Donnie Vie

The Donnie Vie Party Pack

01 - Party Time

02 - Already Gone (New Song)

03 - Blowin' With The Wind (New Song)

04 - Gravity Always Wins (New Song)

05 - Protected - Demo

06 - Nothin' To Lose (New Song)

07 - Diana

08 - Under & Over (New Song)

09 - Better Love Next Time (Alternate Version)

10 - Strangers In My Head (New Version)

11 - Whatever (Demo)

12 - Icicle (New revised song)

13 - I Could Save The World (Demo)

14 - Troublemaker

15 - Mrs Vandevelde

16 - Here It Comes (New Song)

17 - Instant Karma (Video Mix Edition)

18 - Falling Through The Pages (Demo)

19 - Breaking Me Down (Demo)

20 - All My Favorite Things (Official single)

21 - All My Favorite Things (Bonus - Early Mix - Unreleased)

New album artwork designed by Lee Stokes and Donnie Vie

VIDEOS

All Alone

All My Favorite Things (Official Video)

Beautiful Things (Official Video)~

Bridge Over Troubled Water (Simon and Garfunkel Cover)

Home Tonight - Experimenting with Backing Tracks (Lockdown Edition)

Fly High Michelle (Acoustic and Intimate)

Goodbye

Hollywood Ya

How Are You (Lockdown Performance)

I Could Never Be Without You

Imagine (John Lennon Cover)

In my lIfe (Beatles Cover)

Innocence

Instant Karma (Official Video)

All My Favorite Things (Intimate Performance)

Loser Of The World

Message Of Love

My Dear Dream

My Love

Party Time (First Video Draft - Original Version of Song)

Party Time (Sports Edition - Original Version Of Song)

Right By Your Side

Smokin' Hot Lollipop (Official Video)

Someday

Strength

Tender Lights

These Daze

Valentine's Day

Victory (Demo)

You're My Favorite Thing To Do

Stand By Me (Alternate Video)

Be My Baby (Ronettes Cover)

Space 2018 Live - "New Thing" & "Still Have Tonight"



Guilt N'Shame - Selected Videos

Christmas - Oh Holy Night

Christmas - 12 Days Of Christmas



Zoom Call

A 15 minute Zoom call with Donnie Vie. A 1:1 Chat about anything you feel like.

Rare Vinyl Single

A 7" 45rpm vinyl of the original "Party Time" song, with cover displaying fan submitted photos, the B-side is the lockdown released "All My Favourite Things", and a signed lyric sheet of both songs

Signed USB Flashdrive

A credit card size USB release that doubles as a VIP Pass to meet Donnie for free at future concerts. Autographed by Donnie.

Albums

Albums that are out of print, hard to get a hold of, or expensive if purchased second hand. A new albums worth of material with 21 songs including 8 new songs, Beautiful Things demos, released singles and alternate versions

Artwork

As Donnie has never really been overly impressed with the album covers, Donnie and his artist friend of many years Lee Stokes got to work on re-creating something more fitting to Donnie's tastes.

Party Time

The digital version of the "Party Time" song, and the extended 4 minutes 51 version of the Batman 66 themed music video. Containing the real Batman, and filmed on location at Klairmont Kollections in Chicago.

Music Videos

A cool collection Of Donnie's favorite renditions of his own works and selected covers

