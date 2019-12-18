.

Donnie Vie Releases 'Beautiful Things' Video

K. Wiggins | 12-18-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Donnie Vie

Original Enuff Z'Nuff frontman and primary songwriter Donnie Vie has just released a music video for his track "Beautiful Things," which is the title track to his recently released solo album.
Donnie had this to say about the song and video, "When I wrote Beautiful Things I envisioned something within the lines of the old Willy Wonka land. Just a potpourri of wonderful delicious flavored treats in a colorful setting.

"I've always been pretty dark so many of my songs were dark. This time around, though I still prefer nighttime, emotionally I feel sunny, and it reflects in the new songs.

"This song is the first step through a journey with this record. It sets the mood and is lyrically based on silver linings in all things. Paul Gilbert guest stars with amazing guitar." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Donnie Vie Releases 'Beautiful Things' Video

Singled Out: Donnie Vie's I Could Save The World

Donnie Vie Releases Video For Cover Of John Lennon Classic

Donnie Vie Reveals New Single 'I Could Save The World'

More Donnie Vie News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour- Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date To 2020 Tour- AC/DC's Back In Black Spawns More Platinum Honors- Down- more


Reviews
The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Gifts

advertisement


Latest News
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour

Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date To 2020 Tour

AC/DC's Back In Black Spawns More Platinum Honors

Kirk Windstein Returning To Down For Nola Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Under The Graveyard' Video

Sevendust's Morgan Rose Needs Additional Surgery

Donnie Vie Releases 'Beautiful Things' Video

Judas Priest In The Studio For Unleashed Anniversary



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.