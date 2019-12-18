Donnie Vie Releases 'Beautiful Things' Video

Original Enuff Z'Nuff frontman and primary songwriter Donnie Vie has just released a music video for his track "Beautiful Things," which is the title track to his recently released solo album.

Donnie had this to say about the song and video, "When I wrote Beautiful Things I envisioned something within the lines of the old Willy Wonka land. Just a potpourri of wonderful delicious flavored treats in a colorful setting.

"I've always been pretty dark so many of my songs were dark. This time around, though I still prefer nighttime, emotionally I feel sunny, and it reflects in the new songs.

"This song is the first step through a journey with this record. It sets the mood and is lyrically based on silver linings in all things. Paul Gilbert guest stars with amazing guitar." Watch the video here.





