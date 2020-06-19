Donnie Vie Releases New Quarantine Single 'All My Favorite Things'

Former Enuff Z'nuff cofounder, vocalist and primary songwriter Donnie Vie took advantage of the downtime of the Covid-19 lockdown to write and record a new single.
The new track is entitled "All My Favorite Things" and was inspired by Vie looking back at his life. It was released digitally today (June 19th via ADA/Warner Music Group.
Donnie had the following to say about the new song, "I wrote this in the quarantine/stay at home period of 2020, reflecting back on my life, career, and memories".
He has also released a short video clip where he discusses the track. Watch it below:
