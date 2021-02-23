Enuff Z'Nuff Icon Donnie Vie Was Told He Going To Die

Former Enuff Z'Nuff frontman Donnie Vie says in a new interview that he was hospitalized in 2019 and the doctor told him that he was going to die due to an issue with his pancreas.

The 56-year-old, who wrote and sang most of Enuff Z'nuff's most popular songs before leaving the group officially in 2013, shared the news during an appearance on the White Line Fever podcast.

He said, "It was a long time coming from years and years of abuse to my body - so my pancreas basically melted. And I never really realized what pancreas is or anything like that stuff until then.

"I guess it was pretty hard core. I never felt that I was dying, even thought I was being told that could very well happen. I was another near-death experience. I was in the hospital. The doctor said I was going to die and all this and that.

"Obviously, I lived through it and the conditions under which I was being permitted to live and survive weren't really conditions under which I could see myself living my life.

"I'd rather take my chances living my life than live some life that's no life at all. With everything I've lived through in my life, one thing that's clear is that I'm supposed to be here for some reason." Watch the interview below:

