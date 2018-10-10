2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced

(hennemusic) Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks and Rage Against The Machine are among the nominees for induction into the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The Cleveland-based institution revealed the full list of 15 artists on Tuesday, which also includes Devo, Janet Jackson and Radiohead, among others.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist's musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

The 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees will be announced in December; the ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in New York on March 29, 2019 and recorded for later broadcast by HBO, while SiriusXM will also carry a radio broadcast of the ceremony in March. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Stevie Nicks TV Block This Weekend For Her Birthday

Chris Cornell, Stevie Nicks Nominated For Academy Awards

Lana Del Rey Shares Her Stevie Nicks Experience 2017 In Review

Lana Del Rey Shares Her Stevie Nicks Experience

Stevie Nicks Collaboration Highlights Lana Del Rey's 'Lust for Life'

Stevie Nicks Grants Harry Styles Wish On Fallon

Sheryl Crow Collaborating With Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, Don Henley

Stevie Nicks And Tom Petty Duet Classic Hit In London

Lana Del Rey Explains 'Lust For Life' Title To Stevie Nicks

More Stevie Nicks News

Share this article



