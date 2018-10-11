News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup

10-11-2018
Megadeth

(hennemusic) Megadeth have announced the artist lineup for their first-ever Megacruise next fall. "MegaCruise: Thrashing Through The Pacific 2019" will see the thrash icons host the event on The Norwegian Jewel, which will set sail on October 13, 2019 from Los Angeles, CA and hit ports of San Diego, CA and Ensenada, Mexico before returning on October 18, 2019.

The inaugural trip will feature performances by a lineup that includes Anthrax, Testament, Corrosion Of Conformity, Armored Saint, DevilDriver, Metal Church, Doro, John 5, Beasto Blanco, Danko Jones and Metalachi: The World's First and Only Heavy Metal Mariachi Band.

"While there are dozens of daily performances by our featured Artists, that's just the beginning of the fan experience," according to the official website. "Quite simply, the Norwegian Jewel will become the home of Artists and Fans, interacting in many different ways throughout the five-night voyage.

"This interactive experience affords you a variety of events and activities that will put you front and center with Metal Icons that have been an integral part of your life. From Artist Photo Experiences to Intimate Morning Coffee Jams, Music Clinics to Fan/Artist Sporting Competitions and more, there's always a way to get up close and personal with your favorite Artists.

"You might happen to bump into one of your faves at one of the Jewel's many watering holes, or possibly share a moment at the Charity Auction...this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


