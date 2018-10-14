Beatles' Pepper Named Britain's Most Popular Studio Album Of All Time

(hennemusic) The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" has been named Britain's most popular studio album of all time in a new survey by The Official Charts Company.

The groundbreaking 1967 album topped a list of the UK's 40 most popular records - ranked by combining physical sales, downloads and streams - in honor of the country's first-ever National Album Day on October 13, which celebrates the 70th anniversary of the format.

"Sgt. Pepper's" tallied a combined 5.34 million sales, placing them ahead of a Top 5 that includes Adele's 2011 album, "21", in second place with 5.11 million, followed by 1995's "(What's The Story) Morning Glory" by Oasis at 4.94 million, Pink Floyd's 1973 classic, "The Dark Side Of The Moon", at 4.47 million, and Michael Jackson's 1982 album, "Thriller", with 4.47 million.

The Top 40 chart - which reflects UK album sales of 135 million copies across more than 60 years - features a total of 25 records by British acts, 8 by US artists, 4 by Canadian acts and 2 by Irish acts; the remaining album is by the US/UK band Fleetwood Mac.

View the Top 10 here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes

Beatles Stream Multiple Versions Of Song From White Album Reissues

The Beatles Releasing 50th Anniversary Editions Of The White Album

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

Paul McCartney Breaks Out Beatles Classics For Carpool Karaoke

Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List

The Beatles Yellow Submarine Returning To Theaters This Summer

Sir Ringo As Beatles' Legend Knighted By Prince William

More Beatles News

Share this article



