|
Beatles' Pepper Named Britain's Most Popular Studio Album Of All Time
10-14-2018
(hennemusic) The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" has been named Britain's most popular studio album of all time in a new survey by The Official Charts Company.
The groundbreaking 1967 album topped a list of the UK's 40 most popular records - ranked by combining physical sales, downloads and streams - in honor of the country's first-ever National Album Day on October 13, which celebrates the 70th anniversary of the format.
"Sgt. Pepper's" tallied a combined 5.34 million sales, placing them ahead of a Top 5 that includes Adele's 2011 album, "21", in second place with 5.11 million, followed by 1995's "(What's The Story) Morning Glory" by Oasis at 4.94 million, Pink Floyd's 1973 classic, "The Dark Side Of The Moon", at 4.47 million, and Michael Jackson's 1982 album, "Thriller", with 4.47 million.
The Top 40 chart - which reflects UK album sales of 135 million copies across more than 60 years - features a total of 25 records by British acts, 8 by US artists, 4 by Canadian acts and 2 by Irish acts; the remaining album is by the US/UK band Fleetwood Mac.
View the Top 10 here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Beatles' Pepper Named Britain's Most Popular Studio Album Of All Time
Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick
Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes
Beatles Stream Multiple Versions Of Song From White Album Reissues
The Beatles Releasing 50th Anniversary Editions Of The White Album
Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie
Paul McCartney Breaks Out Beatles Classics For Carpool Karaoke
Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List
The Beatles Yellow Submarine Returning To Theaters This Summer
Sir Ringo As Beatles' Legend Knighted By Prince William