Singled Out: Ryan Hamilton and The Harlequin Ghosts' Straight Up

10-14-2018
Ryan Hamilton and The Harlequin Ghosts

Ryan Hamilton and The Harlequin Ghosts recently released their rockin' take on the Paula Abdul hit "Straight Up" and to celebrate we asked Ryan to tell us about the cover. Here is the story:

You remember the Paula Abdul video for "Opposites Attract"? Featuring MC Skat Kat. Our cover of "Straight Up" can be traced back to THAT video. I'm an 80s kid. I LOVED that video... and that cartoon cat! Haha. When I was trying to think of something fun, and different, for the B Side to our new single (and our first with Wicked Cool Records), for whatever reason, MC Skat Kat, and Paula popped into my head. Funny thing is though, I had the songs mixed up. I thought the video I was thinking of was for "Straight Up". So, I learned the chords and it sounded cool acoustic. I knew after running through it acoustically, that we could do something really fun and different with it. It wasn't till later that I realized the old school Paula Abdul video that inspired the cover/song... was for a totally different song! Haha. Oh well. Happy accident... VERY happy accident. (insert wink face here)

