Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Not Dead Yet' Video

10-16-2018
Bullet For My Valentine

Bullet For My Valentine have released a music video for their track "Not Dead Yet" to promote the October 26th release of a digital deluxe version of their "Gravity" album.

The new video features footage that was filmed by Takahito in Tokyo, Japan and frontman Matt Tuck had this to say, "We shot our latest video for Not Dead Yet in Japan after our Summersonic 2018 performances.

"We've never done a video there before so thought, 'why not?' Visually it's stunning thanks to the amazing work by Japanese filmmakers Maxilla. We love this track and can't wait for you all to see the new video."

Matsuno added, "It is such an honour to shoot Bullet For My Valentine, especially in Tokyo! Thank you for everyone involved in this project and I hope the people reading this like it, arigato!" Watch the video here.


