Bullet For My Valentine Returning To U.S. For Live Performances

(Atom Splitter) Bullet For My Valentine will return to U.S. stages for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a welcome return to American venues!
The band will also make appearances at key spring festivals, including Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville. From Ashes to New will appear on select dates.
"We're excited to announce that we will finally be making our way back over to the USA this May for some festival and headline show performances," the band exclaims. "It has been far too long but we're stoked to be coming back. See you in the pit!"
Bullet For My Valentine On Tour:
With From Ashes To New:
5/18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*
5/19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte**
5/21 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
5/22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
5/24 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom**
5/25 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival*
5/28 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
*Festival Date
**No From Ashes to New
