Pendulum Recruit Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck For 'Halo'

(Magnum PR) Pendulum, the multi platinum-selling electronic rock band composed of Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, Peredur ap Gwynedd and KJ Sawka - have today released their brand new single 'Halo' featuring Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck.
The official video, also available today, stars Pendulum and Matt Tuck and was directed by Kristian Young. 'Halo' is Pendulum's first new music of 2023 and is out now via Mushroom/Virgin Music Group. The release comes ahead of their anticipated live performance at this year's Download Festival in Donnington and was first debuted at Pendulum's sold-out live show at London's Alexandra Palace earlier this year.
Pendulum's Rob Swire says: "When it comes to Pendulum, I've always tried to create music that sounds like the apocalypse and with 'Halo', we've gotten closer than ever before. We've always had one foot in the metal scene, so collaborating with Matt from BFMV was an incredible experience and his voice brought something completely unique to the table. Ever since I teased it on Instagram, people (even casual fans) have been asking me: 'what's that track where you sing 'It's a halo...?' We're beyond excited to finally get the track out just in time for Download and see people's reactions.'"
Pendulum are considered to be one of the biggest electronic bands of all time with 3 platinum albums to their name including renowned debut 'Hold Your Colour' and a UK #1 and #2 for 'Immersion' and 'In Silico', the drum and bass / rock band from Perth, Australia have sold over a million albums in the UK alone.
As a live band, Pendulum are an unstoppable, award-winning act, selling out global arena tours and playing to thousands across main stage performances from Glastonbury, Download to Reading and Leeds and a recent headline slot at Ultra Miami. They recently played a sold-out show at London's iconic Alexandra Palace, where they debuted new music alongside fan favorites such as the UK Top 10 singles 'Watercolour' and 'Propane Nightmares'. The band will perform at Download Festival this year as well as alongside Limp Bizkit at a highly-anticipated one day festival in London's Gunnersbury Park this summer.
Halo is the first of much more new music to come from the band, with their most ambitious and exciting year to date ahead.
Pendulum's full live schedule is as follows:
9th June - Download Festival, Donnington UK
15th July - Beat Herder Festival, Clitheroe UK
16th July - Electric Bay Festival, Torquay UK
21st July - Electric Castle Festival, Cluj România
29th July - Monegros Desert Festival, Aragon, Spain
13th August - Gunnersbury Park, London UK
1st September - Lindisfarne Festival, Holy Island UK
16th September - Tokyo World Festival, Bristol UK
Jealous Of The Birds Shares 'Pendulum' Lyric Video
Candlemass Share New Song 'The Pendulum'
Foo Fighters Celebrate Album Release With 'The Glass' Visualizer- Avenged Sevenfold Deliver 'Life Is But A Dream'- more
KISS Add Dates To End Of The Road Farewell Tour- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Australian Dates To The World Tour- Paul McCartney- more
Dierks Bentley To Host 2023 NFL Awards- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce The CAVES World Tour- Kip Moore- more
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Foo Fighters Celebrate Album Release With 'The Glass' Visualizer
Avenged Sevenfold Deliver 'Life Is But A Dream'
Pendulum Recruit Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck For 'Halo'
Black Sabbath Stream 'Live Evil' Reissue
Metallica Rock 'King Nothing' In Paris
Noel Gallagher Streams New 'Council Skies' Album
Clutch Stream Sunrise On Slaughter Beach Expanded Edition
Singled Out: Crystal Joilena's The High Priestess