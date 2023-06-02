Pendulum Recruit Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck For 'Halo'

(Magnum PR) Pendulum, the multi platinum-selling electronic rock band composed of Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, Peredur ap Gwynedd and KJ Sawka - have today released their brand new single 'Halo' featuring Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck.



The official video, also available today, stars Pendulum and Matt Tuck and was directed by Kristian Young. 'Halo' is Pendulum's first new music of 2023 and is out now via Mushroom/Virgin Music Group. The release comes ahead of their anticipated live performance at this year's Download Festival in Donnington and was first debuted at Pendulum's sold-out live show at London's Alexandra Palace earlier this year.



Pendulum's Rob Swire says: "When it comes to Pendulum, I've always tried to create music that sounds like the apocalypse and with 'Halo', we've gotten closer than ever before. We've always had one foot in the metal scene, so collaborating with Matt from BFMV was an incredible experience and his voice brought something completely unique to the table. Ever since I teased it on Instagram, people (even casual fans) have been asking me: 'what's that track where you sing 'It's a halo...?' We're beyond excited to finally get the track out just in time for Download and see people's reactions.'"



Pendulum are considered to be one of the biggest electronic bands of all time with 3 platinum albums to their name including renowned debut 'Hold Your Colour' and a UK #1 and #2 for 'Immersion' and 'In Silico', the drum and bass / rock band from Perth, Australia have sold over a million albums in the UK alone.



As a live band, Pendulum are an unstoppable, award-winning act, selling out global arena tours and playing to thousands across main stage performances from Glastonbury, Download to Reading and Leeds and a recent headline slot at Ultra Miami. They recently played a sold-out show at London's iconic Alexandra Palace, where they debuted new music alongside fan favorites such as the UK Top 10 singles 'Watercolour' and 'Propane Nightmares'. The band will perform at Download Festival this year as well as alongside Limp Bizkit at a highly-anticipated one day festival in London's Gunnersbury Park this summer.



Halo is the first of much more new music to come from the band, with their most ambitious and exciting year to date ahead.



Pendulum's full live schedule is as follows:



9th June - Download Festival, Donnington UK

15th July - Beat Herder Festival, Clitheroe UK

16th July - Electric Bay Festival, Torquay UK

21st July - Electric Castle Festival, Cluj România

29th July - Monegros Desert Festival, Aragon, Spain

13th August - Gunnersbury Park, London UK

1st September - Lindisfarne Festival, Holy Island UK

16th September - Tokyo World Festival, Bristol UK

