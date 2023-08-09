Pendulum And Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck Go Heavy With New 'Halo' Version

Cover art

(Magnum) Pendulum released their single 'Halo' featuring Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck back in June along with a video that starred Pendulum and Matt Tuck and was directed by Kristian Young.

The original version was met with an overwhelming response from radio across the globe + due to their popular demand there's now the all new and "HEAVY" Valentine version of HALO.

According to Pendulum's frontman Rob Swire: "I've always tried to create music that sounds like the apocalypse and with 'Halo', we've gotten closer than ever before. We've always had one foot in the metal scene, so collaborating with Matt from BFMV was an incredible experience and his voice brought something completely unique to the table. Ever since I teased it on Instagram, people (even casual fans) have been asking me: 'what's that track where you sing 'It's a halo...?'"

