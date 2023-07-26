Bullet For My Valentine Announce Fall Headline Tour

Tour poster

(Atom Splitter) After hitting the Spring 2023 festival circuit and a spate of headline dates in the U.S., UK juggernauts Bullet For My Valentine will return to North America for a proper and long-awaited headline tour this fall.

The tour kicks off on October 8 in Montreal and runs through November 10 in Orlando. Of Mice & Men and Vended will serve as support. Tickets

go on sale on Friday, July 28 at 10am local time.

It's the band's first full North American headline run since before the COVID-19 pandemic and is a welcome return to venues! "After five long years, we're finally heading back to the USA and Canada for a proper headline tour," states frontman Matt Tuck. "We cannot wait to play and see you all again - it's been far too long."

BMFV's self-titled album - their seventh - is out now via Spinefarm.

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE ON TOUR:

WITH OF MICE & MEN + VENDED:

10/8 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

10/10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10/12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

10/13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/15 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10/18 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

10/19 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

10/21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

10/22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

10/24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

10/26 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballrom

10/28 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

10/29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA Mainstage

10/31 - Los Angles, CA - The Wiltern

11/1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

11/2 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

11/4 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center At Tech Port

11/5 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

11/7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

11/8 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

11/10 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

Related Stories

Pendulum Recruit Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck For 'Halo'

Bullet For My Valentine Returning To U.S. For Live Performances

Megadeth, Bullet For My Valentine and Oni Crush The World Tour

Bullet For My Valentine Have 'No More Tears To Cry' With New Video

More Bullet For My Valentine News