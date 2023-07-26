Bullet For My Valentine Announce Fall Headline Tour

(Atom Splitter) After hitting the Spring 2023 festival circuit and a spate of headline dates in the U.S., UK juggernauts Bullet For My Valentine will return to North America for a proper and long-awaited headline tour this fall.
The tour kicks off on October 8 in Montreal and runs through November 10 in Orlando. Of Mice & Men and Vended will serve as support. Tickets
go on sale on Friday, July 28 at 10am local time.
It's the band's first full North American headline run since before the COVID-19 pandemic and is a welcome return to venues! "After five long years, we're finally heading back to the USA and Canada for a proper headline tour," states frontman Matt Tuck. "We cannot wait to play and see you all again - it's been far too long."
BMFV's self-titled album - their seventh - is out now via Spinefarm.
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE ON TOUR:
WITH OF MICE & MEN + VENDED:
10/8 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
10/10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
10/12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
10/13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/15 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
10/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
10/18 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
10/19 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
10/21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
10/22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
10/24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
10/26 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballrom
10/28 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater
10/29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA Mainstage
10/31 - Los Angles, CA - The Wiltern
11/1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
11/2 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center
11/4 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center At Tech Port
11/5 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
11/7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
11/8 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
11/10 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
