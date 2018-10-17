Godsmack Star's Son Dies Unexpectedly

Tragedy has struck the Godsmack camp with the band revealing that guitarist Tony Rombola's son has died unexpectedly, which has forced the group to postpone their upcoming European tour.

Frontman Sully Erna had the following to say to fans, "With my deepest regrets, and on behalf of our guitarist Tony and his wife Sue, I am personally writing this message to all of our fans worldwide to inform you that Tony and his family have suffered a loss that no parent should ever have to endure.



"Tony and Sue's son Joe Fay passed away last week, unexpectedly, at the young age of 34. He was one of the kindest and most humble guys I had ever met. And most importantly, he was a FAN. Just like all of you. He literally lived the success of Godsmack through his Dad. He was always so excited and proud just to be around all of us, and we will all miss him deeply.



"As we await more information on how this happened, we humbly ask that you respect Tony and his family's privacy as they take time to process this and heal.



"We appreciate all of your patience, prayers and support in this very trying time. And I promise you, we ARE coming back bigger and stronger in the beginning of 2019, and we WILL honor all of these tour dates in Europe and across this globe. So be ready!"





Related Stories

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

Godsmack Frontman Endorses Phone Free Concerts Idea

Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, NIN Lead Louder Than Life Lineup

Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall

Godsmack Broadcasting Live iHeartRadio Theater Event

Godsmack Recruit Sebastian Bach And Billy Ray Cyrus For New Video

Godsmack And Shinedown Teaming Up For Summer Tour

Godsmack Stream New Song 'Bulletproof' And Announce Album

Ozzy Osbourne and Godsmack Lead Music Festival Lineup

More Godsmack News

Share this article



