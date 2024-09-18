Godsmack Issue Warning To Fans

Godsmack took to social media on Wednesday afternoon (September 18th) to once again warn their fans to avoid online scams and fake accounts on social media and advise them about their legitimate pages.

They wrote: Hello everyone! We have addressed this matter several times over the years, but we wanted to address it again because there are fans and supporters still getting scammed out there by fake accounts across social media platforms. We continue to report and block these accounts who often troll the comment section under our posts, but unfortunately Meta and the powers that be refuse to take these accounts down, so we wanted to remind you of some things to look out for to assure our fans and supporters are safe:

1.) ONLY follow our official and verified handles/pages on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X and TikTok with the social handle: @Godsmack Official band member handles/pages are as follows: Sully Erna: @SullyErna (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X) Robbie Merrill: @RobbieMerrill (Facebook and Instagram) Shannon Larkin: @shannonlarkin_13 (Instagram) Tony Rombola: Tony never has, nor ever will be on social media

Official The Scars Foundation handles/pages: @TheScarsFoundation (Facebook, Instagram and TikTok) @ScarsFoundation (X)

There are HUNDREDS of fake accounts out there across all social media platforms, who are stealing our posts and videos and uploading them to these fake and scam accounts. Please be aware.

2.) Only purchase Godsmack Tickets or VIP Packages through our official website: Godsmack.com We are not responsible for tickets purchased via any people, re-sell sites and links outside of the ones from our official website. We have seen MANY fake accounts trolling comments telling people that have tickets for sale, as well as VIP Passes and Meet & Greet Passes..... DO NOT TALK TO THESE PEOPLE, THEY ARE SCAMS. Please block them and report for fraud/scam.

3.) No one in our camp is reaching out to people via private message or DM's, nor are we trolling comments reaching out to people. If you get a message from anyone claiming to be a band member, our manager, our tour manager or personal assistant... IT IS A SCAM. Block them immediately and report for fraud/scam.

4.) AI is taking over and these scammers are getting creative and very smart. They are even using programs that can mimic Sully's voice and are voice messaging people. PLEASE do NOT engage, no matter how convincing these people are. Again, none of our band members are reaching out to people directly via social media messaging or DMs. Please block and report for scam/fraud.

5.) We have heard people are also getting scammed via Telegram and possibly WhatsApp.... we do NOT use either of these platforms. Block and report all messages claiming to be a part of this camp for fraud/scam.

6.) Last but not least... NEVER EVER, EVER give ANYONE your information, social security number, address, phone number, bank account info etc. PLEASE, PLEASE..... protect yourself at all costs. This is very important and we cannot stress this enough.

We will continue to block and report these fake pages and profiles as we see them, but there are far too many to keep up and people keep creating new ones. We really wish these social platforms would crack down and help to remove these scammer pages, but unfortunately they aren't. In the mean time, we have to rely on our own common sense and intelligence to look out for the red flags, in order to protect ourselves from getting taken advantage of.

We love you all... and again, please be careful.

Sincerly,

The Godsmack Team

