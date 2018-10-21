News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Blackberry Smoke and Amanda Shires Rock Tom Petty Classic

10-21-2018
Blackberry Smoke

Blackberry Smoke have teamed up with American singer, songwriter Amanda Shires for a cover version of the Tom Petty classic "You Got Lucky" and have shared a studio video for the track.

The song features Shires and Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr sharing vocals and Amanda showing off her violin skills as well. Watch the video clip here.

The track will feature featuring on the band's new acoustic EP "The Southern Ground Sessions," which will be released this Friday, October 26th. Starr had the following to say about the cover to Rolling Stone (via Classic Rock): "Not long ago, we went into Southern Ground Studios in Nashville to record some acoustic versions of songs from our album Find A Light.

"We had some special guests come in - the Wood Brothers and Amanda Shires. While Amanda was there, we decided to play a version of You Got Lucky. It's just such an incredibly written song - it's just perfect, as are so many Tom Petty songs."


