Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke took to social media on Sunday (March 3rd) to share the sad news that drummer Brit Turner has died after a battle with glioblastoma. He was 57 years old.
The band wrote, "It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform everyone that our brother Brit Turner has moved on from this life. If you had the privilege of knowing Brit on any level, you know he was the most caring, empathetic, driven and endearing person one could ever hope to meet. Brit was Blackberry Smoke's True North, the compass that instituted the ideology that will continue to guide this band.
"Brit has battled glioblastoma since his diagnosis in the fall of 2022 and fought every day. We ask for prayers for his family and band brothers. More information on arrangements will be forthcoming. Thank you to everyone who has supported and been there for Brit and his family through this fight."
Blackberry Smoke Stars Fuel Adam Hood's New Song
Singled Out: Kenny Dubman's Old Man (Feat Charlie Starr)
Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr Rocks Kenny Dubman's 'Old Dog'
New Stars Added To Allman Family Revival Tour
Judas Priest Tribute Ronnie James Dio and Lemmy On New Album- Blackberry Smoke's Brit Turner Dead At 57- Poison Stadium Tour Planned- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Forced To Change Mammoth WVH Tour Dates- Deep Purple's 'Smoke On The Water' Finally Gets A Music Video- Sammy Hagar- more
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 1: Documentaries Galore!
Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises are Red Hot!
Quick Flicks: Long Story Short - Willie Nelson 90 - Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024
Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts
Judas Priest Tribute Ronnie James Dio and Lemmy On New Album
Blackberry Smoke's Brit Turner Dead At 57
Poison To Do Stadium And Arena Tour Next Year
Sublime With Rome Announces The Farewell Tour
Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads Announce Slightly Dirty Summer Tour
Halestorm and I Prevail Launching Summer Tour
Dave Grohl and Martin Short Join Eighth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert
Armored Saint, L.A. Guns and King's X Stars Join GAYC/DC On Highway To Hell