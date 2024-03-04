Blackberry Smoke's Brit Turner Dead At 57

Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke took to social media on Sunday (March 3rd) to share the sad news that drummer Brit Turner has died after a battle with glioblastoma. He was 57 years old.

The band wrote, "It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform everyone that our brother Brit Turner has moved on from this life. If you had the privilege of knowing Brit on any level, you know he was the most caring, empathetic, driven and endearing person one could ever hope to meet. Brit was Blackberry Smoke's True North, the compass that instituted the ideology that will continue to guide this band.

"Brit has battled glioblastoma since his diagnosis in the fall of 2022 and fought every day. We ask for prayers for his family and band brothers. More information on arrangements will be forthcoming. Thank you to everyone who has supported and been there for Brit and his family through this fight."

