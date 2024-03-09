AXS Honoring Blackberry Smoke's Brit Turner With Special Broadcast

(PR) AXS TV have announced that they will be celebrating the enduring legacy of Blackberry Smoke drummer Brit Turner with a special presentation of the 2019 concert doc Homecoming: Live In Atlanta—airing Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. A founding member of the band since its inception in 2000, Turner passed away at the age of 57 on Sunday, March 3, following a battle with brain cancer.

Homecoming captures the acclaimed Southern rock five-piece band during their annual Black Friday show at The Tabernacle in their hometown of Atlanta. Fueled by Brit Turner’s signature rhythms, the band blazes through a lively set featuring beloved hits, deep cuts, and classic covers. Highlights include performances of Blackberry Smoke staples “Waiting For The Thunder,” “Medicate My Mind,” and “One Horse Town,” The Beatles’ “Come Together” and Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” and many more.

The concert showcases the strong family-like atmosphere that Blackberry Smoke and their dedicated fans have cultivated throughout the years, with attendees traveling across the country—and even across the globe—to take part in the festivities. From the opening tailgate party to the roaring final song, Homecoming gives viewers the ultimate front-row experience to an unforgettable evening of music, community, and inimitable Southern style. An encore broadcast of Homecoming will also air on Sunday, April 21. Homecoming was directed by Lagan Sebert and Ted Roach and was produced by Trey Wilson.

“Brit Turner was truly a one-of-a-kind talent, whose undeniable passion and skill anchored Blackberry Smoke’s most iconic songs over two decades,” said Katie Daryl, Vice President of Programming for AXS TV. “That incredible skill and love for his craft shines through in Homecoming, and AXS TV is proud to honor his life and legacy with this heartfelt hometown set.”

“He was a drummer’s drummer. In the way Ringo Starr, Charlie Watts and Levon Helm operated. He played for the song at all times and had a pocket as deep as the Grand Canyon,” said Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr. “His impact on our lives is absolutely immeasurable. He was one of those people that consistently made you want to be a better person. We will continue to do it his way because that’s the best way. He wouldn’t dream of Blackberry Smoke coming to an end. We will love him forever.”

Related Stories

Blackberry Smoke's Brit Turner Dead At 57

Blackberry Smoke Stars Fuel Adam Hood's New Song

Singled Out: Kenny Dubman's Old Man (Feat Charlie Starr)

Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr Rocks Kenny Dubman's 'Old Dog'

News > Blackberry Smoke