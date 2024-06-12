Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr Receives His First Signature Guitar

(Prime PR) Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to announce it has partnered with Charlie Starr, frontman, singer-songwriter, and guitarist, for the Southern rock group Blackberry Smoke. Today, Gibson unveiled the new Charlie Starr Les Paul Junior, a tribute to his much-loved 1956 model made from digital scans of his original guitar. The Charlie Starr Les Paul Junior from Gibson is now available worldwide at authorized Gibson dealers and on www.gibson.com.

Charlie Starr often uses a Les Paul Junior for studio recordings and live performances with his group Blackberry Smoke. Throughout his career, his affinity for the Les Paul Junior has contributed to his signature guitar tone and playing style, adding to the band's unique sound. The Gibson Charlie Starr Les Paul Junior authentically reproduces Charlie's go-to Junior. It features a mahogany neck with a 50s neck profile that was digitally scanned and replicated from Charlie's favorite Les Paul Junior, a custom-designed overwound P-90 pickup, and an adjustable Wraparound bridge with locking studs. It comes packed in a Historic Les Paul Junior "Gator Skin" hardshell case and includes a Charlie Starr Signature Ceramic Slide and Hey Ya'll sticker, complete with Charlie's original misspelling. The Gibson Charlie Starr Les Paul Junior is available in Dark Walnut and Ebony, and only 250 guitars will be made in each color.

Watch/share the new interview below with Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke on the Gibson Gear Guide as Charlie and host Dinesh Lekraj talk about his love of Gibson Les Paul Juniors, and Charlie shows off exactly how he gets that unique slide sound and his bending and slide techniques that separate the country style of guitar from the Southern-rock-styled sound; watch the full episode below:

