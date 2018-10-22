News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

As I Lay Dying Dropped By Music Festival Amid Controversy

10-22-2018
As I Lay Dying

Organizers of next year's Resurrection Fest have dropped As I Lay Dying from the lineup after controversy was sparked following the announcement of the band's involvement in the event.

As I Lay Dying recently regrouped after frontman Tim Lambesis was released from prison over a murder for hire plot against his estranged wife. Organizers of the Spanish festival faced some backlash when they revealed the band was part of the bill for the event that will be taking place next July and will feature Parkway Drive, Trivium, Testament and more.

Organizers had this to say, "Given the controversy after the announcement of As I Lay Dying for next year, we would like to highlight our absolutely condemnatory position against gender violence. At the festival, we are aware that it is a huge problem in society, with which we must have a special sensitivity. Like other forms of intolerance or oppression, it has no place within our festival or within the scene of which we are part. Proof of our commitment is that during our 13 editions we have been an example of coexistence, or any other violent act. Furthermore, in the surveys of the assistants during the recent years, we have been given high results in terms of security.

"Resurrection Fest for us is a celebration of music in many of its variants and for the majority of our attendees it is the best week of the year. We still try to make a festival that we would like to attend to as public and where the passion for music and coexistence among all our attendees reigns.

"The decision to include the band As I Lay Dying in this year's edition, the same way many other European festivals will do next summer, is that we believe in social reintegration and in the right of people to rehabilitate after having met a conviction. We understand that this opinion by the organization of the festival is shared by a large part of the festival attendees who requested the band in the polls.

"Given the debate and the division that was created among the attendees, and in order to maintain the prevailing atmosphere of harmony among the entire festival community, we finally made the decision after talking with the band of not including As I Lay Dying in the billing of this edition.

"We hope that everyone understands this situation. Resurrection Fest is an event for all types of audiences regardless of age or social group, and that forces us sometimes to make difficult decisions. Thank you very much for understanding. See you in Viveiro."


Related Stories


As I Lay Dying Dropped By Music Festival Amid Controversy

As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall

As I Lay Dying Play First Show In Five Years- The Cramps' Nick Knox Dead At 60- Marilyn Manson A Lost Boy- Emmure Offshoot Painless- More

As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns With New Video

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Apologizes For Murder-For-Hire Plot

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Released Early From Prison

More As I Lay Dying News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest- Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash- Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance- more

Slipknot Eyeing World Tour Next Year- Ace Frehley Plans To Play Entire 1978 KISS Solo Album Live- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans- more

Recently Unearthed Beatles Recording Streaming Online- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Retirement Tour Dates- Disturbed Announce 2019 Evolution World Tour- more

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident- Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary- Dave Grohl Announces Live Debut For Epic Solo Song 'Play'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest

Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash

Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance

Greta Van Fleet Release Unplugged 'You're The One' Video

Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Dani Filth For New Single

As I Lay Dying Dropped By Music Festival Amid Controversy

Rolling Stones Release Live 'You Got Me Rocking' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce North American Tour

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Singled Out: Desi and Cody's Elija's Song

Slipknot Eyeing World Tour Next Year

Ace Frehley Plans To Play Entire 1978 KISS Solo Album Live

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans

Paul McCartney And Wings Expanding Albums For Reissue

Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood

Blackberry Smoke and Amanda Shires Rock Tom Petty Classic

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.