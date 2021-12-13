As I Lay Dying Share Live 'My Own Grave' Video

As I Lay Dying have released a new live video for their track "My Own Grave" to celebrate the release of the deluxe edition of their "Shaped By Fire" album.

The new Deluxe Version features live and instrumental versions as well as re-interpretations of the original tracks. Phil Sgrosso had this to say,

"The initial idea was to create a deluxe version stemmed from leftover material written for the Shaped By Fire album. Some of it was re-purposed for b-sides and several tracks were used for the live show exclusively, until now.

"More recently, we had an interest to recreate 'My Own Grave' into a more stripped-down/orchestral version inspired by the 90's 'Unplugged' era that we all grew up with. We also became interested in a new version for 'Redefined', incorporating a heavier electronic element. The live versions for 'Blinded' and 'My Own Grave' were captured on our last European tour in Munich, which was one of the biggest and most high-energy shows to date.

"For the first time ever, we've released an instrumental album version to showcase the musical aspect. Just like when we're writing initial demos, the music is step one in captivating the listener's attention so the intricacies and details of the music are a little more prevalent here.

"It was a fun experience to breathe some new life back into Shaped By Fire. We're all very proud of this album and are always encouraged by our fans' support and enthusiasm for new AILD music over the past 20 years." Watch the live video, which was captured in Munich, below:

