As I Lay Dying Official Announce Nick Hipa's Departure

As I Lay Dying have officially addressed the departure of guitarist Nick Hipa, who left the group over a year ago, and thanks for fans for their patience in waiting for them share official word on the matter.

They wrote, "We've been laying low for the past 18+ months adapting back into normal home life routines as the world tries to navigate itself through the Covid pandemic. It brings us a lot of excitement seeing live events coming back with many of our peers and friends returning to their life's passion, playing shows.

"Through this downtime from touring and being creatively active with AILD, we've found ourselves reflecting on which direction each of us must take individually and collectively as a band. We appreciate all the patience from our fans and close community in regards to an official band statement on the departure of Nick Hipa from AILD over a year ago.

"The remaining members of AILD respect Nick's decision to move on from the band and forging a new path in life. We will certainly look back fondly at the many great memories, experiences, and accomplishments we shared together over the years. We will be nothing but supportive and encouraging to all of Nick's endeavors post-AILD and we wish him the absolute best moving forward.

"Thanks to our fans for understanding and we will update everyone shortly on more future plans for AILD."

Related Stories

As I Lay Dying Announce Two Decades of Destruction Tour

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Hospitalized For Burns

As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel's Burn To Emerge Tour Canceled

As I Lay Dying Release Charity Single 'Destruction Or Strength'

As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel and Shadow Of Intent Tour

As I Lay Dying Share Story Behind 'My Own Grave'

As I Lay Dying Preview Forthcoming Album 'Shaped By Fire'

As I Lay Dying Release 'Shaped By Fire' Video

News > As I Lay Dying