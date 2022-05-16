As I Lay Dying Lose A Member

Promo photo courtesy Nuclear Blast

As I Lay Dying bassist Josh Gilbert has announced that he has left the band after over a decade and a half. The group has recruited Miss May I's Ryan Neff to fill in for their upcoming live dates.

Gilbert had this to say, "After 15 years (almost half my life), I've decided to part ways with As I Lay Dying. Despite the ups and downs inherent, I'll always be grateful for the profound privilege of being able to grow up traveling the world playing music with the band.

"None of that would be possible without the fans of the band, so for that I sincerely thank you all so much for allowing me the opportunity. I wish the best for AILD moving forward, and I hope to see all of you sooner rather than later."

