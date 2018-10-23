News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Mastodon Kicking Off 2019 With New Tour

10-23-2018
Mastodon

(hennemusic) Mastodon have announced dates for an early 2019 tour of the UK and Europe. The Atlanta rockers will play a 5-week, 25-show run starting in Belfast on January 14 and wrapping up in Lisbon, Portugal on February 17.

"UK and Europe!," says the band. "We are coming back in 2019 and we are bring our friends Kvelertak and Mutoid Man! To add to the fun, our good buddy Scott Kelly of Neurosis will be joining us on stage for select dates!"

A ticket presale starts Wednesday, October 24 at 10am GMT, with general public seats available Friday, October 26 at 10am GMT.

Mastodon recently cancelled a North American tour and shared news that longtime manager, Nick John, was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer before his passing on September 8. See the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


