Singled Out: Takers Leavers' Empty Glow

10-23-2018
Takers Leavers

California heavy rockers Takers Leavers recently released their new EP Burst & Bloom" and to celebrate we asked singer David Baqi to tell us about the song "Empty Glow". Here is the story:

"Empty Glow" was the song that wrote itself. We all holed ourselves up in our rehearsal space and began to noodle around. The intro chords looped themselves and we were all in a vibe. I think it was the song that taught us most about our chemistry and how easy it was to come up with an idea together.

However, the words didn't make themselves known until right when we recorded them. I had been going through some things and they all kind of surmounted the week that I was in the vocal booth. The main hook ("I'm caught in the endless glow...") came to me while I was noodling around on the guitar.

It was originally called "Golden Showers" (we still call it that) but it was voted down. I don't know why.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


