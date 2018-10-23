News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour

10-23-2018
Static-X

The surviving original lineup of Static-X has announced their return with a brand new studio album and a special 20th anniversary tour for their acclaimed debut album "Wisconsin Death Trip".

The band, featuring bassist Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda and drummer Ken Jay, have assembled vocal performances and musical compositions left behind by late frontman Wayne Static, who passed away in 2014.

The group recruited a number of high profile singers and friends to lend their vocal talents to the tracks that will appear on the new album, Project Regeneration, which will be released next spring.

Tony Campos shared these details, "We have confirmed interest from our friends David Draiman, Ivan Moody, Al Jorgensen, Dez Fafara, Edsel Dope, Burton C Bell, and a few others.

"Unfortunately, due to everyone's crazy schedules, it is a little early to know how things will shake out. We are more than confident that the album will have some incredible guest vocalists, but it should be noted that it is still too early to count anyone in 100%."

The tour details are to be revealed in the coming weeks but the band says that they will be performing most of their debut album on the trek which will serve as memorial events to honor Wayne Static.

Tony had this to say, "With the 20th anniversary of Wisconsin Death Trip quickly approaching, it feels like the right time to pay our respects to the band, to Wayne, and to all the fans who have been with us right from the start.

"We had a lot of material to work with... several demos that Wayne left behind, as well as some really great isolated vocal performances from some nearly finished songs. Together, we have been writing and crafting something very special!"

The group has shared a new teaser that features clips from a brand new music video, as well as five new Static-X tracks - "Road To Hell", "Something Of My Own", "Terminator Oscillator", "Hollow" and "Disco Otsego" - along with a personal message from bassist Tony Campos about the inspiration behind Project Regeneration. Check it out here.


Related Stories


Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour

More Static-X News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery- Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour- Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer- more

Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest- Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash- Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance- more

Slipknot Eyeing World Tour Next Year- Ace Frehley Plans To Play Entire 1978 KISS Solo Album Live- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans- more

Recently Unearthed Beatles Recording Streaming Online- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Retirement Tour Dates- Disturbed Announce 2019 Evolution World Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Extent Of Injury Following Surgery

Surviving Original Static-X Lineup Reunite For Album and Tour

Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer

Motley Crue Making Progress On New Music

Fleetwood Mac Map Out Spring Tour Dates

Mastodon Kicking Off 2019 With New Tour

Heart Release Live 'Lost Angel' Video

Singled Out: Takers Leavers' Empty Glow

Ozzy Announces Special New Year's Eve Ozzfest

Guns N' Roses Rifts Caused By Outside People Says Slash

Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance

Greta Van Fleet Release Unplugged 'You're The One' Video

Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Dani Filth For New Single

As I Lay Dying Dropped By Music Festival Amid Controversy

Rolling Stones Release Live 'You Got Me Rocking' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce North American Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.