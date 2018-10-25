News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report

10-25-2018
Judas Priest

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford was the latest victim of "fake news" after an article appeared on a user generated spoof website that reported the metal legend was found unresponsive in his San Diego home.

Devoted fans should have noticed a big error in the report with the location since Halford famously lives in Phoenix. A user on spoof site React365 generated an article claiming Halford was found unresponsive at the non-existent home and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and opiates were allegedly found close to him.

Loudwire reacted out to Halford about the bogus report and he clarified that it was all un-true. He told the site, "No I'm not. Horrible for our fans. Please let everyone know I'm in Phoenix packing my bags for Knotfest and can't wait to see our metal maniacs!"


