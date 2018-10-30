Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley continues to express interest in taking part in the band's farewell tour but believes that if his former bandmate Peter Criss were to be involved it would have to be on a limited basis.



Ace was asked by VintageRock.com if he would be part of the tour even if Peter was not involved. He responded, "I think it would be great if Peter was involved. Obviously, at this point in his life, he wouldn't be able to do a two-hour show.

"But I can see if we worked out a situation where Peter came out at the end and did three or four songs - sang 'Beth', did 'Black Diamond' and a couple of others, I think that would be fun."





