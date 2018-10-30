News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace

10-30-2018
KISS

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley continues to express interest in taking part in the band's farewell tour but believes that if his former bandmate Peter Criss were to be involved it would have to be on a limited basis.


Ace was asked by VintageRock.com if he would be part of the tour even if Peter was not involved. He responded, "I think it would be great if Peter was involved. Obviously, at this point in his life, he wouldn't be able to do a two-hour show.

"But I can see if we worked out a situation where Peter came out at the end and did three or four songs - sang 'Beth', did 'Black Diamond' and a couple of others, I think that would be fun."


Related Stories


Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace

KISS Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

KISS To Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

KISS To Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour

Ace Frehley Plans To Play Entire 1978 KISS Solo Album Live

KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road

Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

KISS 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Solo Album Box Set Announced

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

KISS Announce Farewell Tour Dates- High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation- Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog- Ozzy Updates Fans Following Surgery- more

Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse- Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47- Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly- more

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member

Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace

Between The Buried And Me, TesseracT and Astronoid Tour

Alex Lifeson Jams Rush Classics At Benefit Concert

Metallica Release Live 'Moth Into Flame' Video

Steely Dan's Walter Becker Honored With New York City Street Naming Ceremony

Roger Waters Releases Video Trailer For The Soldier's Tale

Singled Out: Witch Casket's Punishment

KISS Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation

Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans Following Surgery

Greta Van Fleet Debuts On Top Of Album Chart

Queen Classic Gets Unusual Make Over

Metallica Release Classic 'One' Performance

Lamb Of God Hope To Deliver New Album For Christmas Next Year

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.