News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Def Leppard Streaming Their New Christmas Song (Week in Review)

.
Def Leppard

Def Leppard Streaming Their New Christmas Song was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming a new holiday single, "We All Need Christmas", as a preview to the November 30 release of a greatest-hits collection entitled "The Story So Far - The Best Of Def Leppard."

The package traces the UK band's singles and fan favorites from the third album, 1983's "Pyromania", to today, and includes a remix of the group's cover of David Essex's 1973 hit "Rock On", and recent take on Depeche Mode's 1989 single, "Personal Jesus."

The compilation will be available in multiple configurations, including a 2-CD set comprised of 35 tracks, a single CD edition featuring 17 tracks, 2-LP vinyl, and digital.

As a bonus for collectors, the first pressing vinyl copies of "The Story So Far" feature an exclusive seven-inch single of "Personal Jesus" and "We All Need Christmas."

November 30 will also see Def Leppard release a 10-disc limited-edition vinyl box set called "Hysteria: The Singles." Featuring all of the seven-inch singles from the band's 1987 multi-platinum album - which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year - the package delivers re-pressed versions of all eight seven-inch vinyl singles, including the Top 5 hits "Pour Some Sugar On Me", "Animal", "Love Bites", "Hysteria", "Rocket" and "Armageddon It."

Two bonus singles - "Excitable"/"Run Riot" (Album Version) and "Love And Affection"/"Don't Shoot The Shotgun" (Album Version) - are exclusive to the vinyl box set. Stream the new song, watch the trailers and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Def Leppard News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Def Leppard Streaming Their New Christmas Song

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Goes Surprise Jam With Billy Joel

Def Leppard Streaming Unexpected Cover

Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist

Def Leppard's Phil Collen Returns To Tour With Journey

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour

Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Recently Unearthed Beatles Recording Streaming Online- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Retirement Tour Dates- Disturbed Announce 2019 Evolution World Tour- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident- Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary- Dave Grohl Announces Live Debut For Epic Solo Song 'Play'- more

Guns N' Roses Worries Gone With Reunion Says Slash- Godsmack Star's Son Dies Unexpectedly- Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon- more

Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham Lawsuit- Foo Fighters Jam With 10-Year-Old Goes Viral- Steve Perry Hits The Top 10 With New Album-Megadeth's Dave Mustaine- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Recently Unearthed Beatles Recording Streaming Online

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Retirement Tour Dates

Disturbed Announce 2019 Evolution World Tour

Queen Preview We Will Rock You From Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Jimi Hendrix Producer Goes Behind The Scenes For Electric Ladyland

Metallica Stream 1989 Live Performance Of 'Harvester Of Sorrow'

Chris Cornell Promo Video For New Collection Released

Steven Tyler Announces Special Solo One Off Show

Rival Sons Announce 2019 Tour Dates

John Garcia Announces New Album and Special Show

At The Gates Say North American Behemoth Tour Is Not One To Miss

Singled Out: Martha Scanlan's Brother Was Dying

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident

Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary

Dave Grohl Announces Live Debut For Epic Solo Song 'Play'

Paul McCartney Releases 'Come On To Me' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.