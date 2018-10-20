|
Paul McCartney Releases 'Come On To Me' Video (Week in Review)
.
Paul McCartney Releases 'Come On To Me' Video was a top story on Thursday: Paul McCartney has released a video for his track "Come On To Me" Fred "Little Freddie" Maxwell. The song comes from the Beatles legend's chart topping studio album "Egypt Station", which was released last month. The announcement included the following synopsis for the clip, "We've met Fred 'Little Freddie' Maxwell Maxwell who loves hijacking the in-store sound system at the department store where he works as a security guard. "Ali Almohri who works at his family's food truck hoping that one day the young woman he has a crush on will notice he's looking for more than just casual conversation - and Elsa Morales who works two jobs to support her family while still managing to radiate good energy and be the epitome of positivity." Watch it - here.
