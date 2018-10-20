Jimi Hendrix Producer Goes Behind The Scenes For Electric Ladyland

The Deluxe Editions - available as either a 3CD/1 Blu-ray set or a 6LP/1 Blu-ray set - include a newly-remastered version of the record by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tapes, as well as a second disc of early studio takes and a third featuring the previously-unreleased live album, "Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At the Hollywood Bowl 9/14/68."

The 50th anniversary reissue is rounded out with the documentary "At Last... The Beginning: The Making Of Electric Ladyland", which explores the creation of the double album and includes first-hand recollections of Hendrix and the project by bassist Noel Redding, drummer Mitch Mitchell, manager Chas Chandler, Buddy Miles, Jack Casady, Steve Winwood, Dave Mason and others who participated in the sessions.

Both the Blu-ray and LP packages include a new 5.1 surround sound mix of the double album by the Kramer, marking the first and only time this has been done with a Hendrix studio record.

The third and final studio album by the Jimi Hendrix Experience was the power trio's only one to top the US charts while delivering their only US Top 20 hit with a cover of Bob Dylan's "All Along The Watchtower." Watch the video - here.