Cheap Trick Nearly Finished Tracking New Album

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen is sharing an update on the status of the band's forthcoming new album, which they've been working on over the past year while juggling a hectic touring schedule.

"Robin [Zander] just finished the last of the vocals about three days ago," Nielsen tells Lazer 103.3 in Des Moines, IA. "And I'm going next week or the week after - I'm not sure - back to finish the last three guitar solos. So wish me luck."

Cheap Trick issued the forthcoming set's lead single, "The Summer Looks Good On You", in May; the band co-produced the song with longtime collaborator Julian Raymond, who also worked on the outfit's last three albums.

The project - which is expected to be released either late this year or in early 2019 and will mark the Rockford, IL group's 20th studio album - follows a pair of 2017 records: "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





