News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Cheap Trick Nearly Finished Tracking New Album

09-03-2018
Cheap Trick

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen is sharing an update on the status of the band's forthcoming new album, which they've been working on over the past year while juggling a hectic touring schedule.

"Robin [Zander] just finished the last of the vocals about three days ago," Nielsen tells Lazer 103.3 in Des Moines, IA. "And I'm going next week or the week after - I'm not sure - back to finish the last three guitar solos. So wish me luck."

Cheap Trick issued the forthcoming set's lead single, "The Summer Looks Good On You", in May; the band co-produced the song with longtime collaborator Julian Raymond, who also worked on the outfit's last three albums.

The project - which is expected to be released either late this year or in early 2019 and will mark the Rockford, IL group's 20th studio album - follows a pair of 2017 records: "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Cheap Trick Nearly Finished Tracking New Album

Foo Fighters Jam Classic Song With Cheap Trick Icon

Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars

Poison and Cheap Trick Launch North American Tour

Cheap Trick Streaming New Song 'The Summer Looks Good On You'

Cheap Trick's Next Album To Feature John Lennon Cover

Cheap Trick Frontman Robin Zander To Make Broadway Debut

Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Streams New Song With Cheap Trick's Robin Zander

Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen Reveals Jeff Beck Connection

More Cheap Trick News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings- U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons- Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date- Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings

U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons

Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release

We Came As Romans Singer Kyle Pavone's Cause Of Death Revealed

Muse Go To The Dark Side and Announce New Album

Doors Legend Robby Krieger Jams With Alice In Chains

Yes Featuring ARW Release Live Video For Classic Hit

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Covers Muddy Waters Classic

Cheap Trick Nearly Finished Tracking New Album

Singled Out: Beyond The Black's Million Lightyears

Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'

Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For Song Remains The Same Box Set

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years

Metallica To Quench Fans Thirst With Blackened American Whiskey

Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.