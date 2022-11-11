.

Cheap Trick Postpone Shows As Rick Nielsen Recovers

Bruce Henne | 11-10-2022

Cheap Trick Album art

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick have announced that they have postponed a pair of US dates this week as lead guitarist Rick Nielsen continues to recover from "a minor procedure."

The Rockford, IL band recently announced Nielsen's health status and had singer Robin Zander's son, Robin Taylor Zander, step in to handle guitar duties in his absence this past week for shows in Port Huron, MI and Kalamazoo, MI.

Now, Cheap Trick will reschedule appearances this week in Auburn, WA and Boise, ID to give their guitarist more recovery time, as per his doctor's orders.

