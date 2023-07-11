Cheap Trick Announce U.S. Fall Tour

(BHM) Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick have announced fall tour dates that will begin October 2 at Springfield, MO's Gillioz Theatre and then make stops across the country through the month.
Artist and VIP presales begin Wednesday, July 12 at 10:00 am (local) - Password: CTLIVE. Local presales begin Thursday, July 13 at 10:00 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, July 13 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, July 14 at 10:00 am (local).
Long-known as one of rock's hardest-working live acts, Cheap Trick is currently poised for a busy summer schedule that includes North American headline shows, festival performances, benefit concerts, and an eagerly awaited tour as special guest to Rod Stewart. The dates get underway July 16 with a sold-out show at Chicago, IL's iconic Metro and then continue through October.
Founded in 1974, Cheap Trick are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock 'n' roll. The band - Robin Zander (vocals, guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass), Daxx Nielsen (drums), Robin Taylor Zander (guitar) - are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore," "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender," "I Want You To Want Me," and the worldwide #1 hit single, "The Flame." 2016 saw Cheap Trick inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a long overdue acknowledgment of a nearly five-decade career that has earned them more than 40 international Gold and Platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales well in excess of 20 million. Cheap Trick's 20th studio album, 2021's IN ANOTHER WORLD, saw the band continuing to do what they do better than anyone, crafting indelible rock 'n' roll with oversized hooks, mischievous lyrics, and seemingly inexorable energy. Fueled by trademark anthems like "Light Up The Fire" and "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll," the album made top 10 debuts on a number of Billboard charts while also drawing critical applause around the world.
CHEAP TRICK - ON TOUR 2023
JULY
16 - Chicago, IL - Metro (SOLD OUT)
27 - Saginaw, MI - Temple Theatre
29 - West Salem, OH - Dragway 42 Music Festival *
AUGUST
1 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena +
4 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center +
5 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +
7 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Pacific Amphitheatre #
8 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre +
11 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena +
12 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena +
15 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place +
17 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome +
19 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre +
20 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
23 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre +
24 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre +
26 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena +
28 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +
30 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater +
SEPTEMBER
1 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts +
2 - Williamsport, PA - Community Arts Center +
7 - Martin, TN - Tennessee Soybean Festival *
8 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage
16 - Columbia, IL - Songs4Soldiers Benefit Concert @ Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park
22 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater
23 - Peachtree City, GA - Frederick Brown, Jr. Amphitheater
OCTOBER
2 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
3 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
5 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theater for the Performing Arts
6 - Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Orpheum
8 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
9 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ
11 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
12 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
14 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Theater
15 - Bakersfield, CA - Fox Theater
18 - Fresno, CA - Warnors Theatre
19 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center for the Arts
21 - Oroville, CA - Gold County Casino
22 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
* Festival Appearance
+ w/ Rod Stewart
# w/ Special Guests The Tubes
Rick Nielsen Remains Sidelined From Cheap Trick Tour
Cheap Trick Postpone Shows As Rick Nielsen Recovers
Rick Nielsen Temporarily Sidelined From Cheap Trick Tour
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Expand North American Tour
Judas Priest Replace Ozzy At Power Trip- Corey Taylor Shares 'Post Traumatic Blues'- Porno For Pyros Announce First Tour In 25 Years- more
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Power Trip Festival Appearance- Noel Gallagher Concert Shut Down By Bomb Threat- Motley Crue Rare Club Show- more
George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson Lead ATLive Lineup- Morgan Wade Goes Retro With '80's Movie' Video- - more
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023
Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose
Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo
Judas Priest Replace Ozzy At Power Trip Festival
Rush Legend Alex Lifeson Announce Signature Les Paul
The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announces Release Of Album 'Days Of Future Passed - My Sojourn'
Corey Taylor Shares 'Post Traumatic Blues'
Porno For Pyros Announce First Tour In 25 Years
Filter Premiere 'Obliteration' Video
Meshuggah Recruit In Flames and Whitechapel For North American Tour
Cheap Trick Announce U.S. Fall Tour