Cheap Trick Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Tour poster

(BHM) Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick have announced fall tour dates that will begin October 2 at Springfield, MO's Gillioz Theatre and then make stops across the country through the month.

Artist and VIP presales begin Wednesday, July 12 at 10:00 am (local) - Password: CTLIVE. Local presales begin Thursday, July 13 at 10:00 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, July 13 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, July 14 at 10:00 am (local).



Long-known as one of rock's hardest-working live acts, Cheap Trick is currently poised for a busy summer schedule that includes North American headline shows, festival performances, benefit concerts, and an eagerly awaited tour as special guest to Rod Stewart. The dates get underway July 16 with a sold-out show at Chicago, IL's iconic Metro and then continue through October.



Founded in 1974, Cheap Trick are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock 'n' roll. The band - Robin Zander (vocals, guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass), Daxx Nielsen (drums), Robin Taylor Zander (guitar) - are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore," "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender," "I Want You To Want Me," and the worldwide #1 hit single, "The Flame." 2016 saw Cheap Trick inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a long overdue acknowledgment of a nearly five-decade career that has earned them more than 40 international Gold and Platinum certifications, myriad awards and industry honors, featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks, and total record sales well in excess of 20 million. Cheap Trick's 20th studio album, 2021's IN ANOTHER WORLD, saw the band continuing to do what they do better than anyone, crafting indelible rock 'n' roll with oversized hooks, mischievous lyrics, and seemingly inexorable energy. Fueled by trademark anthems like "Light Up The Fire" and "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll," the album made top 10 debuts on a number of Billboard charts while also drawing critical applause around the world.



CHEAP TRICK - ON TOUR 2023



JULY

16 - Chicago, IL - Metro (SOLD OUT)

27 - Saginaw, MI - Temple Theatre

29 - West Salem, OH - Dragway 42 Music Festival *



AUGUST

1 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena +

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center +

5 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +

7 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Pacific Amphitheatre #

8 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre +

11 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena +

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena +

15 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place +

17 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome +

19 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre +

20 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

23 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre +

24 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre +

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena +

28 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

30 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater +



SEPTEMBER

1 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts +

2 - Williamsport, PA - Community Arts Center +

7 - Martin, TN - Tennessee Soybean Festival *

8 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

16 - Columbia, IL - Songs4Soldiers Benefit Concert @ Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park

22 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

23 - Peachtree City, GA - Frederick Brown, Jr. Amphitheater



OCTOBER

2 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

3 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

5 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theater for the Performing Arts

6 - Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Orpheum

8 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

9 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ

11 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

14 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Theater

15 - Bakersfield, CA - Fox Theater

18 - Fresno, CA - Warnors Theatre

19 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center for the Arts

21 - Oroville, CA - Gold County Casino

22 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre



* Festival Appearance

+ w/ Rod Stewart

# w/ Special Guests The Tubes

Related Stories

Rick Nielsen Remains Sidelined From Cheap Trick Tour

Cheap Trick Postpone Shows As Rick Nielsen Recovers

Rick Nielsen Temporarily Sidelined From Cheap Trick Tour

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Expand North American Tour

More Cheap Trick News