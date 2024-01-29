Heart Announce Royal Flush Tour With Cheap Trick and Squeeze

The recently reunited Heart have revealed that they will be hitting the road this spring to launch their Royal Flush Tour that will feature support from Cheap Trick and Squeeze.

The North American leg kicks off on April 20th in Greenville, SC at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and will conclude on May 24th in Atlantic City, NJ at the Hard Rock Live.

They will follow that up with a number of European festival appearances before launching first UK tour in over eight years this July and they have recruited Squeeze to join them on this portion of the tour as well.

The UK leg of Royal Flush Tour 2024 include 6 arena dates and will be kicking off on Monday July 1st at London's The O2 Arena, and will include stops in Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds, and Glasgow.

"We're excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans," Heart's lead vocalist Ann Wilson stated. "The exceptional talent of the band - Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean - brings a whole new level of energy to Heart's live performance".

Nancy Wilson also shared, "I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans. We can't wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the timeless legacy of our classic hits."

Squeeze will be using the tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Glenn Tilbrook had this to say, "I'm so looking forward to sharing stages all over the UK with Heart, this is a most unexpected pleasure!".

Chris Difford added, "Very much looking forward to being on the bigger stages with Heart, a legendary summer show with lots to look forward to."

Visit heart-music.com for the dates and ticket details.

