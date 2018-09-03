News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Doors Legend Robby Krieger Jams With Alice In Chains

09-03-2018
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors joined Alice In Chains for a performance of the Seattle band's classic, "Rooster", during their August 29 show at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.

The fourth single from the group's second album, 1992's "Dirt", peaked at No. 7 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Tracks chart while the project hit No. 6 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.

"Robby Krieger was kind enough to join us to close the show on Rooster at the Palladium tonight," wrote guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell on Instagram. "One of my musical heroes, friend and occasional golf partner.... what an honor especially in LA."

"Yes, that's Robby Krieger of THE DOORS jamming onstage w/ us at the Hollywood Palladium tonight," posted singer William DuVall on Instagram. "And, yes, he is playing one of my @framuswarwickofficial Talisman guitars (which he told me he loved). And, no, I still can't believe it actually happened.

"Robby Krieger is one of my absolute heroes - a rocker with the heart of a jazzman. He introduced Coltrane/Ravi Shankar-style improvisation to rock guitar while also being a great pop songwriter for the Doors. Robby wrote some of their biggest hits, including 'Light My Fire,' which was the first song he EVER wrote (talk about comin' in hot), and 'Love Me Two Times.' He's a truly great all-around musician and it was a tremendous honor to share the stage with him tonight." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Doors Legend Robby Krieger Jams With Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

Alice In Chains Streaming New Song 'Red Giant'

Alice In Chains Throw First Pitch At Mariners Game

Alice In Chains To Be First Band To Play Atop Seattle Space Needle

Alice In Chains Stream New Song 'Never Fade'

Seattle Mariners Announce Alice In Chains Night at Safeco Field

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Streams New Solo Song 'Setting Sun'

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Alice In Chains Add New Leg To North American Tour

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings- U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons- Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date- Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings

U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons

Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release

We Came As Romans Singer Kyle Pavone's Cause Of Death Revealed

Muse Go To The Dark Side and Announce New Album

Doors Legend Robby Krieger Jams With Alice In Chains

Yes Featuring ARW Release Live Video For Classic Hit

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Covers Muddy Waters Classic

Cheap Trick Nearly Finished Tracking New Album

Singled Out: Beyond The Black's Million Lightyears

Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'

Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For Song Remains The Same Box Set

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years

Metallica To Quench Fans Thirst With Blackened American Whiskey

Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.