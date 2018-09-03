Doors Legend Robby Krieger Jams With Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors joined Alice In Chains for a performance of the Seattle band's classic, "Rooster", during their August 29 show at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.

The fourth single from the group's second album, 1992's "Dirt", peaked at No. 7 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Tracks chart while the project hit No. 6 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.

"Robby Krieger was kind enough to join us to close the show on Rooster at the Palladium tonight," wrote guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell on Instagram. "One of my musical heroes, friend and occasional golf partner.... what an honor especially in LA."

"Yes, that's Robby Krieger of THE DOORS jamming onstage w/ us at the Hollywood Palladium tonight," posted singer William DuVall on Instagram. "And, yes, he is playing one of my @framuswarwickofficial Talisman guitars (which he told me he loved). And, no, I still can't believe it actually happened.

"Robby Krieger is one of my absolute heroes - a rocker with the heart of a jazzman. He introduced Coltrane/Ravi Shankar-style improvisation to rock guitar while also being a great pop songwriter for the Doors. Robby wrote some of their biggest hits, including 'Light My Fire,' which was the first song he EVER wrote (talk about comin' in hot), and 'Love Me Two Times.' He's a truly great all-around musician and it was a tremendous honor to share the stage with him tonight." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

