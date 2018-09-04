Queen and Adam Lambert Launch Crown Jewels Residency In Vegas

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert kicked off their 10-show residency in Las Vegas on September 1st and video footage from the event has surfaced online.

Billed as "The Crown Jewels", the band kicked off the limited engagement at the Park Theater at the Park MGM with a 22-song set spanning the legendary UK group's career.

In the middle of the evening, Queen and Lambert dropped in a surprise cover of the 1956 Elvis Presley classic, "Heartbreak Hotel", which was a US No. 1 hit for the late music icon.

"We're ready to take on the ultimate challenge... to dazzle Vegas!!", said guitarist Brian May when announcing the series, with Lambert adding: "I'm so excited to help share 'The Crown Jewels' with the Strip. You'll be humming them all night!"

One of the performance dates - Saturday, September 8 - lands on Queen Day in Las Vegas, which former Mayor Oscar Goodman declared in 2004. watch videos from the kick off and read more here.

